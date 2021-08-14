When is Pokemon Unite’s weekly reset?

Every week, the TiMi Studios MOBA has a new set of missions that unlock Battle Pass points. Here is when the Pokemon Unite weekly reset happens.

Pokemon Unite Trainers looking to max out their Battle Pass can take advantage of the MOBA’s Daily and Weekly Missions which net you points that help level you up quickly.

However, players may find themselves stuck after completing all the special quests and hitting their Aeos Coins limit. This guide will take a look at when the TiMi Studios game has its weekly reset.

Pokemon Unite weekly reset

There are 90 levels in the MOBA’s Battle Pass that can be reached with battle points. While Trainers can nab these points by simply participating in matches, the free-to-play title also offers players missions to obtain the currency that reset once a week.

The weekly reset in Pokemon Unite happens every Monday at 12:00 UTC. TiMi Studios does updates on a universal schedule so some regions actually refresh on Sunday.

Below we will list the different regional timezones for the Weekly Mission reset:

When Weekly Missions reset Pokemon Unite

Sunday – 5PM PST

Sunday – 8PM EST

Monday – 12AM UTC

Monday – 12AM GMT

Monday – 1AM BST

Monday – 2AM CEST

Pokemon Unite daily reset

Just like the weekly, Pokemon Unite also has another reset that happens every single day of the week. Daily missions will be refreshed at 5 PM PST / 8PM EST / 12AM GMT.

Those who have also managed to reach level 90 on their Battle Pass can also use Weekly Missions to unlock the Battle Pass Prize box which contains the highly coveted Holowear Tickets.