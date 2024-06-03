What are Stellar cards? Pokemon TCG explained

Pokemon TCG Stellar Miracle will come out in Japan on July 19, 2024, closely following the Night Wanderer special set release. It’s looking like an interesting set so far with some major changes, and card reveals are already starting to trickle out into the community.

One of the most exciting things that fans can expect from Stellar Miracle is the introduction of Stellar Tera type Pokemon. This new type of Pokemon card pays homage to Terapagos from the Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC and it will feel familiar for fans of older sets like Aquapolis.

At the time of writing, only one Stellar type card has been revealed – but as we get closer to the release date, more are sure to come out. We’ll be sure to update this article with further examples, so check back.

The Pokemon Company Terapagos ex (088/102) Pokemon card.

The card shown above was initially revealed on the official Japanese Pokemon TCG YouTube channel for the Japan Championships 2024, alongside a host of other interesting cards from Stellar Miracle – including a new ACE SPEC card.

What are Pokemon TCG Stellar cards?

Stellar Tera-type Pokemon cards have Attacks that require multiple kinds of Energy cards. They also have the standard Tera-type Bench immunity.

Stellar Tera type cards are reminiscent of the classic Crystal Pokemon cards from the e-Card Series of the Pokemon TCG, coming with bright, vibrant artwork, and Attacks that require a variety of Energy types in order to be used.

They’re competitively viable (and possibly meta-changing) as they can hit multiple types of Pokemon for effective damage, thanks to the multi-Energy Attacks. The Terapagos ex card above, for example, has the Attack Crown Opal which requires a Grass, Water, and Electric Energy card to be used.

Alongside this, Stellar Pokemon have the usual Bench damage immunity that Tera Pokemon cards have, making them extra durable.

The Terapagos ex card shown above was translated by PokeBeach and it looks punchy. The initial Attack, Unified Beatdown, does 30 damage for every Benched Pokemon that you have. Crown Opal deals 180 damage and then applies a Basic, non-Colorless Attack block during the next turn.

In the same way that it was thrilling to see the ACE SPEC cards being revealed during the lead-up to Temporal Forces, it’ll be intriguing to see which other Stellar Tera Pokemon cards we get in the build-up to Stellar Miracle. These cards could hold a lot of weight for both collectors and players.

For now, make sure to check out our Night Wanderer and Shrouded Fable hubs if you want to keep up to date with the other upcoming Pokemon TCG sets. Shrouded Fable will come out just after Stellar Miracle, and it contains a plethora of beautiful cards.