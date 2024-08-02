Pokemon TCG Paradise Dragona: Release date, new cards, more

The hits just keep on coming with the Pokemon TCG release schedule. The next official Japanese Pokemon TCG expansion set has been announced, and it’s looking like a must-have for fans of Dragon-type Pokemon.

Announced via the official Japanese Pokemon TCG YouTube channel, the upcoming set Paradise Dragona was unveiled to the community along with a slew of new cards.

Featuring a powerful Stellar Tera-type Alolan Exeggutor ex alongside a punchy ACE SPEC, this set is looking like a crucial release for competitive players to pay attention to. On top of this, some of the unveiled cards could prove to be valuable for collectors, too.

Here’s everything we currently know about Pokemon TCG Paradise Dragona, including its release date, confirmed Pokemon, and its theme.

This expansion set has just been announced, so information is subject to change.

The Pokemon Company Paradise Dragona Booster Pack and Stellar Tera-type Alolan Exeggutor ex Pokemon card.

Paradise Dragona will come out in Japan on September 13, coinciding with the release of the Stellar Crown expansion set.

Pokemon collectors outside of Japan who want to get their hands on this set will need to find a reliable import retailer. We’ve got a breakdown of how the invitation order system works in our Stellar Miracle import guide. It’s not confirmed if this system will be in place for Paradise Dragona, but it’s likely.

Pokemon TCG Paradise Dragona new cards and theme

The Pokemon Company Exeggutor ex (040/064), Rich Energy (064/064) ACE SPEC, and Latias ex (019/064) Pokemon cards.

Paradise Dragona will have a main card list of 64 cards. Currently, the exact amount of Secret Rares is unknown, but it’s looking like it’ll be a smaller expansion set.

The star of the show is the Stellar Tera-type Alolan Exeggutor ex, alongside Latias ex, Gouging Fire, and Dialga. Supporter cards have been unveiled for this expansion set too, as well as a brand new ACE SPEC card called Rich Energy.

The aesthetic of Paradise Dragona is, unsurprisingly, themed around Dragon-type Pokemon. It’s tied heavily to the Year of the Dragon celebrations for 2024 and appears to have a bright, summery theme across the official set artwork.

While we don’t have any further information about Paradise Dragona right now, more cards will start to be revealed across official Pokemon channels as we get closer to the release date. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on the rarest and most valuable cards in the set.

In the meantime, check out our Stellar Crown hub to get a feel for the next Pokemon TCG expansion set to release on the calendar. This set heavily features Stellar Tera-type Pokemon, and it’s a worthwhile pick for competitive players.