Tricky Pokemon Go event Timed Research – all tasks & rewards - Dexerto

Pokemon Go is celebrating April Fools’ Day with a special week-long event dedicated to Tricky Pokemon. Here is every task, reward, and how to complete them in no time at all.

Niantic has brought back its Tricky Pokemon event for 2021’s Aprils Fools’ Day which is a celebration of the series’ most mischievous ‘mon. From Croagunk to Purrloin, the mobile title has been taken over by tricksters.

While the festivities are mainly centered around giving players a higher chance to catch Ditto, its Timed Research leads to epic rewards. Here is a breakdown of the event’s tasks.

Tricky Pokemon Go tasks & rewards

Go’s April Fools’ celebration is relatively simple. Unlike previous holiday events, the Tricky Pokemon event only has a single page of tasks to complete that is entirely centered around Team Rocket.

Thankfully, Niantic has completely sped up the process of dealing with the villainous group as the Grunts have a higher spawn rate in both balloon encounters and PokeStop takeovers.

Trainers who manage to complete the Tricky Research will be rewarded with a Super Rocket Radar which leads them directly to Giovanni, with a chance to catch Shadow Zapdos.

Tricky Pokemon Timed Research

Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts: 100 XP

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader one time: 100 XP

Catch five Shadow Pokemon: 100 XP

Completion Rewards: 1x Super Rocket Radar, 100 XP, 100x Stardust.

Yep, pretty easy, right? The hardest part is defeating six Grunts, but given the boosted Team Rocket spawn rates, you can complete it fairly quickly. Make sure you check your phone periodically every hour and tap any balloons you see in the sky.

After completing the first task, Trainers will have the exact amount of components needed to craft a Team Rocket Radar. After equipping it, a Leader will spawn on the map which completes the second task.

Lastly, by the time you’ve beat either Sierra, Arlo, or Cliff, you will have had nine chances to catch Shadow ‘mon, making the last task insanely easy.

Pokemon Go Shadow Zapdos

The reward for the Tricky Pokemon event is essentially an encounter with Team Rocket’s Giovanni. Players who manage to beat the iconic boss will then have a shot at catching Gen I Legendary Zapdos in its Shadow form.

Fans with their eyes set on the Kanto bird should mark their calendars as the Timed Exclusive tasks need to be completed by April 8 at 11:59 PM. Given the villains’ boosted spawn rates, it should be an easy feat to accomplish.