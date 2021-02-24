Giovanni returns to Pokemon Go with Shadow Zapdos, Moltres & Articuno Special Research - Dexerto

Team Rocket’s leader, Giovanni, is set to return to Pokemon Go during its Season of Legends event in March. The iconic boss will feature a new roster of Shadow Legendaries including Kanto bird trio Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno.
Niantic has revealed that Pokemon Go will be moving on from the Kanto region starting in March. The next phase of the mobile title will be kicked off with The Season of Legends which will feature the series’ most popular Legendaries.
The three-month-long event is launching with the return of Team Rocket boss, Giovanni. A new Special Research will lead players to encounter the Trainer, with Shadow versions of Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno.
Giovanni’s Pokemon Go Season of Legends return date & start time
While the Season of Legends technically launches on March 1, eager Trainers can get their start tracking down the Team Rocket boss starting on February 28 at 12:00AM local time. Giovanni’s return will last all the way until May.
Since the new season is three-months long, the Gen I villain will stick around for March, April, and May. Each month, the Trainer will feature a new Shadow Legendary from the iconic Kanto bird trio, giving players plenty of opportunities to snag the rare ‘mon.
While the Kanto Tour and Pokemon Raid Day on February 28 will have already featured Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno, players will not want to miss out on catching the popular characters in their Shadow form, which gives them a substantial boost in power.
Pokemon Go Shadow Legendary schedule
March 2021: Shadow Articuno
April 2021: Shadow Zapdos
May 2021: Shadow Moltres
How to find Giovanni in Pokemon Go
On February 28, a Team Rocket Special Research will be given out which will reward players with a Super Rocket Radar upon completion. Equipping the item will then lead to an encounter with Giovanni who will have a Shadow Legendary to catch.
According to Niantic, there will also be other chances to get a Super Rocket Radar each month, although details have yet to be revealed. From the announcement, it seems that the mobile game will be giving players plenty of chances to snag Shadow versions of the Kanto trio Legendaries.
IEM Katowice 2021 has already served up some amazing matchups, and now the quarterfinals are upon us. With CIS supremacy sweeping the CS:GO server, Astralis stand as the lone force to try and stave the three Russian squads away.
Six teams have qualified for the playoffs at IEM Katowice 2021, and four of them are from CIS. Gambit, Natus Vincere, and Virtus.pro are hungry for quarterfinals success, while Spirit awaits one of them in the semifinals.
It’s put more pressure now, more than ever, onto two stalwarts of their respective scenes — Denmark’s (and Europe’s) Astralis, and North America’s Liquid. The latter looks reinvigorated with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo in the squad, while the former are struggling to reach their peak online.
Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the two quarterfinals — Gambit vs Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro vs Astralis — and what you should expect.
Gambit vs Natus Vincere
The battle for CIS supremacy will reign on in the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice when Gambit takes on Natus Vincere. This has been a historically Na’Vi-sided matchup, to the surprise of absolutely no one.
Gambit went on a lower-bracket tear to make it to the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice, and they won’t let their rivals stand in their way. Young gun Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov is really trying to make a name for himself as CS:GO’s next big AWPer, trying to reach the heights of idols like Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Vastyliev.
Seeing the two face off will be a treat in this quarterfinal, but don’t expect the reigning champions to take it easy. Na’Vi are really finding their stride now, and despite losing to Team Liquid to find themselves in this position, you can’t keep them down for long.
Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov and s1mple are bouncing off each other better than ever, and it really feels like a repeat of IEM Katowice 2020 is on the cards. Na’Vi didn’t make it easy for themselves there in groups, before proceeding to demolish Liquid, Astralis, and G2 Esports without dropping a single map in playoffs.
Gambit’s going to have to be prepared for a Na’Vi they’ve never faced before. It’s the biggest stage this matchup has happened on, and while the potential for an upset is there, you’d have to back Na’Vi to finish strong at Katowice.
Virtus.pro and Astralis marks the first rematch of the StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 final. Back then, Astralis were decimating anyone in their patch, and VP (then Avangar) were collateral as the Danes took home their fourth major. However, it’s funny how things change in 18 months.
Astralis’ experimentation with six and seven-man rosters has led nowhere, and with the core five back together, they’ve been struggling to get back into gear. Virtus.pro, on the other hand, has started 2021 on fire with a win at cs_summit 7 (where Astralis didn’t play).
One also has to look at how far Virtus.pro has come since then. “Jame Time” might still be the slogan, but everyone from Timur ‘buster’ Tulepov to Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Galinskis have been pulling their weight. The team isn’t as reliant on Jame’s AWP to win as they once were, and he’s taken to the IGL role like a fish to water.
If there is one time where Virtus.pro could get their revenge, it’s now. VP have taken down Vitality and FURIA — two of the best teams in the world — to get here, and Astralis have been hot and cold to start off the year. The tournament remaining online likely doesn’t help Astralis either.
However, you can never count out the Danes. Much like Gambit vs Natus Vincere, the real big ticket matchup will be Jame vs Nicolai ‘device’ Reedtz. The AWPers will once again prove to be the deciding factor in this matchup, and if history is anything to go by, it should be explosive.
Thrive Props
Buster: 45.5 total kills
Over = 115 points
Under = 85 points
Sanji: 32.5 total deaths
Over = 80 points
Under = 120 points
Magisk: 9.5 total assists
Over = 100 points
Under = 100 points
gla1ve: 13.5 total headshots
Over = 90 points
Under = 110 points
Device: 88.5 total kills and deaths
Over = 110 points
Under = 90 points
The IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals get underway on February 26.