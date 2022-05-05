All Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go Air Adventures: Mega Latios & Latias, more

Pokemon Go’s new Air Adventures features new Research Tasks, Raid Targets, and a host of Shiny Pokemon players to encounter. Here’s every Shiny Pokemon you can catch during the event.

The game’s long-awaited Air Adventures event is finally here, after being delayed by Niantic in 2021.

To celebrate Pokemon Go making changes to Mega Evolution, Mega Latios and Latias make their debut during this event.

Though, Mega Latios and Latias aren’t the only special Pokemon players can catch, as 13 other Pokemon have a chance to appear as Shiny versions.

Which Shiny Pokemon are included in Air Adventures event?

During the Air Adventures Event players will be able to find Shiny versions of the following Pokemon:

Charizard Doduo Drifloon Flying Pikachu Jigglypuff Lapras Magikarp Mantine Mega Latias Mega Latios Meowth Psyduck Swablu Togepi Wingull

How to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s Air Adventures event

Though naturally rare, players can expect these Pokemon to have the chance to appear Shiny through wild encounters, egg hatching, and raid battles.

For Charizard and Lapras specifically, players can encounter Shiny versions of these Pokemon during three-star raids.

As for Mega Latios and Mega Latios, they have a chance of appearing Shiny during Mega Raids, too.

Hatching Shiny Togepi during the Air Adventures Raid

While players have the chance to find plenty of these Shiny Pokemon in wild encounters, players should also try and hatch a Shiny Togepi during this event.

This may prove slightly easier than normal as our Pokemon Go Air Adventures Event guide mentions that there is a 1/2 Egg hatch distance in place during the event.

Additionally, any 7km Togepi eggs placed in an incubator during this event have a chance to hatch into a Shiny Togepi. Players looking to add a Shiny Togepi to their collection shouldn’t pass up this opportunity.

For more information about Pokemon Go’s Air Adventures Raid, from wild spawns to bonuses, click here.