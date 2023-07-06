Shiny Mew has Pokemon Go players wanting Masterwork Research despite Niantic protest

Pokemon Go players are finding it hard to resist buying the Shiny Mew Masterwork Research, as many are still protesting Niantic’s recent changes.

Back in April, Niantic pushed a nerf on Remote Raids in Pokemon Go that saw the price of Remote Raid passes double in cost.

Users quickly revolted, protesting against the developers by either deleting the game entirely or swearing off any future purchases.

Pokemon Go has just re-released the Masterwork Research ‘All-in-One #151’ which gives trainers Shiny Mew, and fans aren’t sure they can resist buying it this time.

Pokemon Go fans lust over Shiny Mew re-release

Right as the 7th Anniversary Party event began rolling out alongside the Masterwork Research ticketed event, users flocked to the Pokemon Go subreddit to share their thoughts.

“I’m not sure I’m strong enough bros,” said u/casualhooligan7. In the post, they included a picture of Lois Griffin from Family Guy staring at Shiny Mew.

“Me telling myself I won’t spend any more money on the game until Niantic gets their sh*t together,” it reads.

Over 360 comments have been made on the post since it was created, and many users are in the same boat as OP.

“I’ve never even thought about spending money on this game until I saw that Shiny Mew,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Legit Shiny Mew is very very rare and has only been released a handful of times over the years. This is one of those times.”

“I have not nor will I buy another remote raid pass since the change. However, this is cheaper than buying a Poke ball plus for a regular mew,” a third speculated.