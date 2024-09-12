Niantic offering Pokemon Go players compensation for accidental Go Fest Ticket

Pokemon Go is always a busy game, so it can be pretty hard to keep up with all the different events and tickets on offer. Well, if you’re an eager fan who purchases everything as soon as it’s available, you may be in for some strange compensation after an error on Niantic’s part.

Some players found a ticket that briefly appeared on the Pokemon Go shop, and after purchasing, realized that neither the ticket nor the event existed. Now, those who bought the ticket are being offered a different one for an upcoming event instead.

The issue was shared by one user on Reddit, who claims that a friend bought a pass for a “Go Fest event featuring Toxtricity” which was then pulled. Now, Niantic is instead offering a ticket for the upcoming Pokemon Go Wild Area event in November instead.

It’s still unclear what event the original ticket was meant to be for, or if it was a test for a future feature like the Kyurem spawns months ago, but those affected and other fans seem pretty happy with how Niantic is dealing with the matter.

One person commented underneath the post, saying, “Damn your friend got to have his cake and eat it too. Very out of character for Niantic.” Then, another person replied with their understanding of the situation, adding, “Must be that only a small number of people actually bought the ticket.”

Other Go players also questioned why someone would buy suspicious tickets from the store without question. As one person said, “Purchasing random stuff that shows up in the store is wild, man.”

“I should have known that purchasing this ticket would have given me some good things… I should listen to my guts more often…” said another comment.

Finally, off the back of other compensation efforts like those surrounding the Go Fest 2024 issues, some fans are showing how pleased they are to see Niantic making effort to fix mistakes. As one comment says, “Niantic has been KILLING IT with makeups and compensation recently. You gotta give them credit where it’s due!”

If you want to learn more about Pokemon Go in the coming months, be sure to check out our guides covering Pokemon Go Community Day, Spotlight Hour, all upcoming events, and of course our massive guide to the entire Max Out season.