Pokemon Go nerfs Raid bosses after major Kyogre challenges

While Dynamax Battles are the big new feature in Pokemon Go, regular ol’ Raids are still a hot topic, and changes to the way they work are frustrating some players.

It seems that Niantic adjusted how Raid Pokemon switch between their Fast and Charged Moves, leading to some people taking on Kyogre Raids and being battered by the Charged Move of powerful Pocket Monsters, laying waste to their team.

Niantic has now spoken on these changes – and the player frustration surrounding them – in an X post explaining that “in response to the increased difficulty of Raid Battles we have reduced the rate at which Raid Bosses release charged attacks.”

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go

Following this, Niantic also mentioned the possibility of more adjustments, saying, “Note that there may be more changes later in order to balance the difficulty of Raid Battles.”

For a lot of fans, the issue comes from the changes happening at all, and a lot are calling for them to go back to how they were. A comment reads, “Just revert the changes. The raids didn’t need reworking.”

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, some people are just asking for Raids to be easier overall. One commenter said, “Make raids easier, not harder, would be better,” while another added, “Can you make them easier to catch?” They also note that it’s tough paying for Remote Raid Passes and then “not catching it despite using a Golden Razberry.”

Article continues after ad

Not everyone disliked the changes though, as one person enjoyed the increased challenge. “I enjoyed the increased difficulty. It made the raids more engaging rather than a tap fest. I actually had to pay more attention to fighting and dodging. It was a welcome change,” they said.

It remains to be seen if Niantic makes more changes to the way Raids work, but we will report it here if they do.

For now, be sure to check out the upcoming Pokemon Go Raid Boss lineup, and catch yourself some powerful Pocket Monsters with our guides on Community Day, Spotlight Hour, and the Max Out season.

Article continues after ad