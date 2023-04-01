Pokemon Go players offer heartfelt goodbyes before deleting the game for good

Pokemon Go players have offered their goodbyes and thanks to the community before some delete the app and move on from the mobile game for good.

For those who may have missed the news, Pokemon Go developer Niantic recently announced plans to change how Remote Raids and Passes will work.

This announcement was met with overwhelming backlash from the community, with fans threatening another boycott and even creating a Change.org petition for Niantic to reverse the decision

Now, some have even started gathering online to say their goodbyes to the community as they plan to delete their accounts or Pokemon Go apps ahead of the April 6 update.

Pokemon Go players say their goodbyes to the community

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit gained traction after one user wrote a lengthy statement on why they were leaving the mobile game behind in a post titled “To those permanently leaving the game by April 6, don’t forget to thank the community.”

The OP opened the post by thanking the community and reminiscing on the fun times they had playing the game in the past but made sure to call out Niantic and its recent controversial changes.

Unsurprisingly, some trainers in the replies echoed the sentiments made by the OP and stated they also might be moving on from the game for good. “I’m also leaving because of the remote raid changes. I’m not mad at Niantic, I’ve made my peace with the situation.”

Some trainers said they would be moving on but may end up coming back to the game if changes are reversed in the future. “Thanks for a fun time guys! I’ll be back if they reverse some of their changes because I really like shiny collecting and go battle league.”

Others were understandably on the fence about the leaving Pokemon Go behind as they still had things they wanted to do in the game. “Thank you all so much. im still deciding on whether im deleting or not, im f2p and rural, so obviously f*ck Niantic, but i have goals for pogo that i’ll never be able to reach if i do…”

It’s clear that the changes Niantic has decided to implement are not sitting well with many players. While it’s unlikely fans will ever get a definitive number of how many players actually leave when the Remote Raid changes go into effect on April 6, there are certainly those who will be moving on from Pokemon Go.