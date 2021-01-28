 How to beat Raikou in Pokemon Go: strategy & best counters - Dexerto
Pokemon

How to beat Raikou in Pokemon Go: strategy & best counters

Published: 28/Jan/2021 10:47

by Daniel Megarry
Raikou Pokemon Go
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Raikou is returning to five-star raid battles as Pokemon Go celebrates the Johto region. Here are the best counters for your team to beat it fast.

As we count down the days until the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, which celebrates the franchise’s 25th anniversary, Niantic are revisiting several regions from past generations with features such as Collection Challenges and Legendary raid battles.

Trainers will be able to take on the Legendary beast Raikou, which will be appearing in five-star raids from Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 10 AM to Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10 AM local time.

It’s not the first time the sabretooth tiger-inspired Pokemon has appeared in the game, but players can take advantage of its return by looking for a higher CP version or attempting to find a rare Shiny variation.

Raikou Pokemong
The Pokemon Company
Raikou has been around since Gen 2, but it’s still one of the most powerful Electric types.

How to defeat Raikou in Pokemon Go raid battle

Raikou first appeared alongside fellow Legendary beasts Entei and Suicune in Pokemon Gold and Silver on the Game Boy Color in 1999, and has gone on to become a favorite among longtime fans of the franchise.

Being a five-star raid, this won’t be an easy fight, so trainers should come prepared. Raikou has a Boss CP of around 45,435 and it’s boosted by Rainy weather, so keep that in mind when attempting to take it down.

The pure Electric-type Pokemon only has one weakness, making it an even more formidable foe than Entei or Suicune. Still, if you bring a lineup of Ground-types to the battle, you should have a good shot at winning.

Groudon Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Legendary creature Groudon is a great counter for Raikou.

Best counters for Raikou in Pokemon Go

  • Garchomp: Being resistant to Electric moves, the Ground-and-Dragon-type Garchomp is the perfect Pokemon to take down Raikou with Mud Shot and Earthquake.
  • Groudon: A fan-favorite Legendary from Gen 3, the dinosaur Groudon is a strong fighter that can utilize Ground-type moves Mud Shot and Earthquake.
  • Rhyperior: First introduced in the Sinnoh region, Rhyhorn’s final evolution Rhyperior is a good choice to take on Raikou with Mud-Slap and Earthquake.
  • Excadrill: This mole-inspired Gen 5 Pokemon has a number of resistances including Electric. Use Mud-Slap and Drill Run to help you defeat Raikou.
  • Landorus: Another Legendary Pokemon that will aid you well in this fight is the Unova region’s Landorus, with the moves Mud Shot and Earth Power performing best.

Garchomp is arguably the best when battling Raikou, but any of the above Pokemon will work. If you don’t have any of them in your roster, some more common alternatives that should also be effective include Mamoswine, Donphan, and Golem.

Veteran players could probably take down Raikou in a duo, but we’d recommend having at least four trainers to give you a good chance at success.

While fellow Legendary beast Entei has already been and gone this year, trainers have still got Suicune to look forward to. The Water-type will return to the game in five-star raids from February 4 to February 9.

Apex Legends

Respawn planning no fill option instead of Solos in Apex Legends

Published: 28/Jan/2021 11:15 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 11:18

by Daniel Cleary
Rampart on a roof in olympus
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn developers have revealed plans to introduce a “no fill” option in a future update, for Apex Legends players who want to queue up by themselves in the battle royale.

Since Apex Legends was first released in February 2019, fans of the title have been calling on the developers to introduce a permanent Solos playlist for them to experience.

There was a temporary solos mode as an LTM, as well as a temporary duos mode. But, while duos was eventually made permanent, Solos never was.

Respawn has previously revealed that Apex Legends, and each of the characters released, were originally designed to be played in teams of three, and that a Solo mode was “unhealthy” for the game. Despite this, a “no fill” option may be the perfect middle-ground for Apex players looking for a solo experience.

Horizon in olympus
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn devs have hinted at way for Apex players to play solo.

Having already introduced a permanent Duos playlist in Season 4, Respawn has now revealed they are working on solutions for those who want to play Apex Legends without having to play around others.

In a Respawn Reddit AMA back in November of 2020, one user asked about their plan to “allow a solo experience” and Apex Design Director Jason ‘Monsterclip’ McCord responded with his thoughts on the topic.

McCord explained that they have been considering solutions for fans who want a Solo playlist and revealed that a no fill option is what they’re planning on working towards.

Now heading into Season 8, McCord has responded to a player and revealed on Twitter that a no fill option is on the way, but it won’t be arriving in Season 8: “Won’t be S8 launch… we’re testing it internally and it’s working, so should be sooner rather than later.”

This is great news for Apex players who are craving the solo player experience and don’t enjoy playing with a squad. Although queueing no fill puts you at a huge disadvantage, it also offers you the freedom to go and do what you want during a match.

Not only that, for incredibly talented players, it offers the chance to rack up an unseen amount of kills in a single game. Let’s hope Respawn adds the feature sooner rather than later, preferably at the beginning of Season 9.