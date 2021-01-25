Pokemon Go trainer becomes world’s first level 50 player during Twitch stream

Apex Legends developers are gearing up for the next season, and have provided some insight into which Legends will be getting nerfs and buffs in Season 8. Find out which of your favorite Legends could be impacted.

Every Apex Legends season brings something new to the table. From new LTM’s, Legends, weapon adjustments, map changes, and ongoing performance fixes. Respawn also tend to reign in any Legends that have been overperforming, while also buffing those that have struggled to make their mark in the meta.

With Apex Legends’ Season 8 update right around the corner, players are always curious about which Legends the developers have in their sights. Fortunately, Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein has given players insights into what we can expect in the upcoming season.

Season 8 Legend nerfs and buffs

Wattson

Wattson continues to be a tough cookie to crack. The Static Defender is barely seen in both casual and competitive play, but despite this, Wattson is still an incredibly strong pick. “The problem is that Wattson has a very high win rate, says Klein. “One that climbs aggressively with skill as well.”

As a result, this makes any nerfs or buffs incredibly difficult to implement as even the slightest changes could have a huge impact. “She’s fallen off from her near-100% pick rate peak, but it doesn’t take very much to push an already strong character from never seen to everywhere and a pain in the butt.”

One player suggested adding a toggle option to Wattson’s Perimeter Security, which would enable Wattson to launch deadly surprise attacks. “We really need to find non-power impacting ways to make Wattson more fun,” the developer said. “I think the toggle on fences has the potential to do that because you may also screw yourself by turning them off at the wrong time.”

The current top five highest win rate Legends are Horizon, Wraith, Gibraltar, Lifeline, and Wattson. Wattson may not be a top pick for most players, but that doesn’t mean her kit is useless. A lot of the current issues stem from Wattson’s abilities lacking the fun factor.

Wraith nerf

Always a strong Legend, Wraith may have been knocked off her number one spot by Horizon (more on that later), but is still set to get a nerf in Season 8.

Back in November, Respawn said they want to get her “under control” in the new season, and it’s likely to come in the form of a hitbox change.

“With Wraith, our approach is going to be very similar to Pathfinder. We’re going to take a look at her hitboxes and see how much wiggle room we have there. With Pathfinder, it turned out that we had so much… that was a 20% increase in hitbox size.”

Lifeline changes

Lifeline is not getting any changes at the start of Season 8, but Respawn have confirmed they are making plans for later updates in the season.

They want to nerf her passive somehow, as it has become frustrating to play against, but will also improve her Ultimate ability to balance out the change: “We are exploring options to reduce some frustrations surrounding her passive. Taking some power from that and giving it to her underwhelming ult is what we’re looking at in particular.”

The delay is because they need to complete further testing before making any final decisions, such as adding a cooldown to her passive, as this may be difficult to communicate with teammates.

Rampart buff

Respawn have confirmed that the undeniably underpowered Legend Rampart will be getting a buff to her Tactical in Season 8.

They are adding 45 health to her Amped Walls while they’re building, which should come in the 8.0 update. The developers explained more about their plans to buff Rampart here.

Horizon nerf

The developers have noted that Horizon is still overperforming despite receiving nerfs to her Gravity Lift.

“Our theory internally right now is that she’s too safe with the tactical,” Klein says. “She can use it in so many situations to get out of trouble, and most frustratingly, she can sit atop the tactical and use a battery while A/D strafing faster than she could on the ground.”

Many Horizon players have been wary about nerfs to her tactical as it may end up feeling eerily similar to the Pathfinder nerf: “We’re looking at [her] move speed while on her tactical and acceleration while on her tactical, to see if we can at least turn her into a bit more of a sitting duck if she chooses to sit on top of it.”

This decrease in mobility would certainly be a pretty big nerf, but the developer is also keen to explore other routes as well. “The Pathfinder changes have taught us that attacking the hitboxes to bring a character’s win rate under control, without making them less fun is a promising route to try. I’d like us to do this more often.”

Associate Live Balance Designer John ‘JayBiebs’ Larson said any nerf would have to strike the right balance of limiting her prowess while not feeling like its limiting the way player’s use Horizon.

“It’s safe to say (Horizon will) be getting nerfed,” JayBiebs said. “But how we do that is important… Looking at her tactical alone there are all sorts of dials we can turn including vertical lift speed, horizontal speed/acceleration, ejection speed/time, cool down, weapon accuracy, and the list goes on.”

Revenant buff

On the discussion of whether Respawn would be willing to reverse hitbox changes, Klein noted that Revenant would certainly be discussed. They previously said that Revenant wouldn’t be getting a buff in Season 8, but that could be changing.

“We’ve been struggling to find a good buff for Revenant,” says the Respawn developer. “I don’t think we’ve properly discussed just shrinking his hitboxes to give him power without making him more frustrating. I’ll bring it up in our balance round table.”

The Low Profile hitbox would certainly make Revenant harder to hit, enabling him to be much more aggressive in his playstyle. However, it could also end up making him a nightmare to play against. It looks like we’ll have to wait and see how Respawn handles this potential buff.

So, there you have, all the potential nerfs and buffs that could be coming in Apex Legends Season 8.