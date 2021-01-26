Pokemon Go color swap Legendaries go viral, and for good reason - Dexerto

A creative Pokemon Go player’s color-swapped Shiny Legendary concepts have gone viral for being “way better” than the original versions.

What’s better than a Legendary Pokemon? A Shiny Legendary, of course. Getting your hands on either a Shiny or a Legendary is hard enough, but getting both together in one single Pokemon offers players the ultimate bragging rights.

However, not every Pokemon player is a fan of the Shiny variants of Legendaries, with some of the designs being a little underwhelming considering how insanely difficult they are to come across.

Well, one Pokemon fan has stepped in to try and fix that by creating color-swapped versions of some popular Legendary creatures that offer an alternative view of what their Shiny variations could (or should) look like.

Color swapped Kyogre and Groudon go viral

Reddit user TerraRifting took to the Pokemon Go subreddit to share their concept of what Gen 3 Legendaries Kyogre and Groudon could look like if their Shiny variants adopted each other’s color schemes.

Rather than the purple hue that Shiny Kyogre has in the games, it appears here with a bright red gleam. Similarly, Groudon has been reimagined with a cool blue and red design, instead of the sickly green color its Shiny version has in the games.

Fans have responded overwhelmingly positively to the designs. The post has over 15,000 upvotes, and many have argued that this should have been what the Shiny versions of Kyogre and Groudon looked like in the actual game.

“My heart always skips a beat when I see color swapped legendaries. Why can’t they be more like this? So much wasted potential,” wrote one Pokemon fan.

Another added: “This is how shinies should be, not just flip a coin to see if you want to make them purple or green.”

Kyogre and Groudon weren’t the only Legendary color swaps shared by TerraRifting. They also mocked up a Regirock and Regice color swap, which reimagined Regirock as silver and blue and Regice as brown and orange.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these Legendary redesigns went down well with Pokemon fans too, with one Reddit user asking: “Can pokemon hire you to make their shinies?”

TerraRifting promised that they would create more color-swapped Pokemon in the future, including Zekrom and Reshiram. Hopefully Game Freak and The Pokemon Company take note with future designs!