Pokemon Go color swap Legendaries go viral, and for good reason - Dexerto

 Pokemon Go color swap Legendaries go viral, and for good reason
Pokemon

Pokemon Go color swap Legendaries go viral, and for good reason

Published: 26/Jan/2021 11:27

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Kyogre Groudon
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

A creative Pokemon Go player’s color-swapped Shiny Legendary concepts have gone viral for being “way better” than the original versions.

What’s better than a Legendary Pokemon? A Shiny Legendary, of course. Getting your hands on either a Shiny or a Legendary is hard enough, but getting both together in one single Pokemon offers players the ultimate bragging rights.

However, not every Pokemon player is a fan of the Shiny variants of Legendaries, with some of the designs being a little underwhelming considering how insanely difficult they are to come across.

Well, one Pokemon fan has stepped in to try and fix that by creating color-swapped versions of some popular Legendary creatures that offer an alternative view of what their Shiny variations could (or should) look like.

Pokemon GO gameplay
Niantic
Kyogre and Groudon are two of the most popular Legendaries.

Color swapped Kyogre and Groudon go viral

Reddit user TerraRifting took to the Pokemon Go subreddit to share their concept of what Gen 3 Legendaries Kyogre and Groudon could look like if their Shiny variants adopted each other’s color schemes.

Rather than the purple hue that Shiny Kyogre has in the games, it appears here with a bright red gleam. Similarly, Groudon has been reimagined with a cool blue and red design, instead of the sickly green color its Shiny version has in the games.

Fans have responded overwhelmingly positively to the designs. The post has over 15,000 upvotes, and many have argued that this should have been what the Shiny versions of Kyogre and Groudon looked like in the actual game.

Colour Swapped Legendaries from pokemongo

 

“My heart always skips a beat when I see color swapped legendaries. Why can’t they be more like this? So much wasted potential,” wrote one Pokemon fan.

Another added: “This is how shinies should be, not just flip a coin to see if you want to make them purple or green.”

Kyogre and Groudon weren’t the only Legendary color swaps shared by TerraRifting. They also mocked up a Regirock and Regice color swap, which reimagined Regirock as silver and blue and Regice as brown and orange.

Colour Swapped Legendaries #2 from pokemongo

 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these Legendary redesigns went down well with Pokemon fans too, with one Reddit user asking: “Can pokemon hire you to make their shinies?”

TerraRifting promised that they would create more color-swapped Pokemon in the future, including Zekrom and Reshiram. Hopefully Game Freak and The Pokemon Company take note with future designs!

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Premium PL, Bundesliga, Serie A & La Liga Upgrade SBCs

Published: 26/Jan/2021 11:24

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 premier league la liga bundesliga serie a upgrade sbc
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Europe’s top five leagues have got Premium Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 21, offering players a chance to add some big names to their team from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more.

As the pinnacle of football, these European leagues continue to house the greatest talent in the world — and more importantly, some of the greatest Ultimate Team cards on the market.

Whether you’re looking to bolster your team or simply make some profit, these premium upgrade SBCs could be hugely beneficial to your Weekend League hopes.

Premium Premier League Upgrade

Requirements

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This squad will set you back little over 10k according to FUTBIN, so it shouldn’t take too much out of the bank. It will return a pack of 12 Premier League players, including 3 Rares.

Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC solution.

Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC

Requirements

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solutions

Similarly, this squad will set you back around 10-11k, returning 12 Serie A players including 3 Rares.

Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC solution.

Premium La Liga Upgrade SBC

Requirements

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This challenge will set you back approximately 10-11k, returning 12 La Liga players including 3 Rares.

Premium La Liga Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Premium La Liga Upgrade SBC solution.

Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC

Requirements

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This squad will cost you around 9.8-10.8k, earning you 12 Bundesliga players including 3 Rares.

Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC solution.

All in, you could complete all four of these Upgrade SBCs for around 40k. While you’re not guaranteed to get insane returns, the cost is so small that it shouldn’t make too much of a dent.

On the flip side, you should make your money back and, with Team of the Year cards now in packs, it may well be worth testing your luck.

Let us know if you get any big names by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK!