Pokémon North America International Championships 2023: How to watch, dates, games

The 2023 North American Pokemon International Championships is set to begin soon in the leadup to Pokemon Worlds 2023. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the NA Championships, including which games will be present and how to watch them live.

The Pokemon World Championship for 2023 is fast approaching, and trainers around the world are still battling it out to earn their spots in the massive tournament.

Article continues after ad

For North American players, the 2023 North American International Championships is the last major opportunity to earn enough Championship Points to qualify for Worlds, making it quite an important event.

For those interested in seeing trainers from around North America compete in a variety of different games, this article will break down everything you need to know about this upcoming tournament.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

The 2023 Pokemon NAIC will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The event will last from Friday, June 30, 2023, through Sunday, July 2, 2023.

According to the official website, some tournaments will begin on Friday, June 30, while others will instead begin on Saturday, July 1.

Of course, for those who won’t be able to attend the tournament in person, there are ways to watch the Pokemon NAIC online.

Article continues after ad

How to watch the Pokemon NA International Championship 2023

While the 2023 Pokemon NAIC is an in-person event, it will be live-streamed for players who are not able to attend. Here is a list of stream links for each dedicated game and stream:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Additionally, the Finals for each game will be livestreamed on the main Pokemon Twitch channel, Twitch.tv/Pokemon. The Finals for Pokemon TCG, VCG, and Go will be streamed on Sunday, July 2, starting with the TCG at 8 AM EST.

Article continues after ad

Every game at the Pokemon NA International Championship 2023

The Pokemon VGC will be played in Scarlet & Violet and will feature three days of play. There will be two days of Swiss Rounds, leading into Top 8, Top 4, and then the Finals. VGC begins on Friday, June 30 at 6 AM EST and will conclude with the Finals on Sunday, July 2, starting at 11:30 AM EST.

Like VGC, the TCG streams will have two days of Swiss Rounds, followed by Top 8 and Top 4. TCG begins on Friday, June 30 at 6 AM EST and will conclude with the Finals on Sunday, July 2, starting at 8 AM EST.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go will also make an appearance at the 2023 NAIC, featuring a Group Stage competition, followed by a Bracket Stage until Top 3, and then the Finals. Pokemon Go begins on Friday, June 30 at 6 AM EST and will conclude with the Finals on Sunday, July 2, starting at 6 AM EST.

Finally, Pokemon Unite will also be present at the 2023 NAIC. However, the competition surrounding Unite will only last for two days, beginning on Friday, June 30, at 6 AM EST and concluding on Saturday, July 1, starting at 6 AM EST.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything trainers need to know about the 2023 Pokemon NAIC event! This article will be updated with more information surrounding the winners of each game, so be sure to check back in the future.