Pokemon Unite Held Items upgrade costs – Item Enhancers explained

Pokemon Unite has a progression system that allows players to update their stats. Here is a breakdown of the Held Items’ upgrade costs and how many Items Enhancers you will need to reach the top.

Like the Game Freak RPGs, Pokemon Unite Trainers can actually level up their ‘mon using the Held Items system. The equippable objects offer major stat increases each time your character goes into battle.

Those looking to have an edge on opponents may be wondering how much it will cost to upgrade the addons. This guide will take a look at how many Item Enhancers you will need for each level.

Advertisement

Pokemon Unite Held Items Upgrade cost explained

In the TiMi Studios MOBA, players can equip up to three Held Items to each of their Pokemon. These objects can be upgraded all the way to level 30, substantially increasing the stat buffs they give.

Read More: How to get Holowear Tickets in Pokemon Unite



Users looking to upgrade their Held Items will have to use the multiplayer’s free in-game currency – Item Enhancers. However, at each level you go, the cost to upgrade goes up higher and higher.

Below is a complete breakdown of each level, and how many Item Enhancers you will need for each one. Trainers will need to save up, it gets steep!

Pokemon Unite Held Items upgrade costs

Held Items Item Enhancers Needed to Upgrade Level 1 0 Level 2 3 Level 3 4 Level 4 5 Level 5 6 Level 6 8 Level 7 10 Level 8 12 Level 9 14 Level 10 20 Level 11 25 Level 12 30 Level 13 35 Level 14 40 Level 15 45 Level 16 50 Level 17 55 Level 18 60 Level 19 65 Level 20 80 Level 21 100 Level 22 120 Level 23 140 Level 24 160 Level 25 180 Level 26 210 Level 27 240 Level 28 270 Level 29 300 Level 30 300

How to get Item Enhancers in Pokemon Unite

At the time of writing, there is no way to pay real money for Item Enhancers. However, TiMi Studios gives players several options on obtaining the pivotal currency needed to upgrade Held Items, which we will list below:

Advertisement

Events

In the Events tab, players can complete various quests such as scoring goals or playing a certain amount of matches to get rewards. One of them is Item Enhancers.

Aeos Emporium Store

In the MOBA’s in-game store, the Aeos Emporium, players can actually trade in their Aeos Tickets for Item Enhancers. The cost is 10 tickets for 1 enhancer – not a bad trade given how many tickets you will end up accumulating.

Pokemon Unite Trainer level

Trainers can actually get Item Enhancers by simply playing the game. The upgrade Item is given out as rewards at various levels as you increase your overall Trainer status.

Pokemon Unite Battle Pass

Item Enhancers are also rewards unlocked throughout the Battle Pass. While the premium-paid version offers more rewards, most of the Item Enhancer unlocks are available in the free version, so keep grinding!

Related News

Advertisement

Energy Rewards

Lastly, Item Enhancers are one of the rewards offered in the game’s loot box system: Energy Rewards. Trainers can spin up to 30 times a day, for a chance to score the Held Items upgrade currency.

Those looking to score a complete set of Held Items maxed out are going to need a ton of Item Enhancers. The best way to do this is just playing a lot of matches. TiMi Studios offers Trainers a flurry of ways to get the currency (all of them tied to participating in matches).

Trainers who are willing to spend money in the Aeos Emporium can buy Energy Boost Tanks, which speed up the Energy you get. There are also Battle Point Boost cards that speed up your Trainer level progression.