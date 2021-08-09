Pokemon Unite score guide: how to tell how many points you have

In Pokemon Unite, the score isn’t actually displayed in matches. Instead, players get attention notices like “It’s a close battle!” and “We’re struggling to keep up!”. Here is a breakdown of what the messages actually mean and how to tell how many points your team has.

Pokemon Unite is Nintendo’s first jump into the MOBA arena. Like many games in the genre, the free-to-play title pits two teams against each other, with one side claiming victory if they manage to score more points than the opposition before the timer runs out.

The only problem is, the game doesn’t actually show the score in matches. If you’ve been wondering what “We’re really struggling” means, you aren’t alone. This guide will explain what the notices mean, and how many points you actually need to defeat your opponents.

Pokemon Unite score attention messages

Unlike most team-based multiplayer titles, the TiMi Studios MOBA doesn’t actually have a scoreboard in battles. Instead, players are greeted with a total of five attention alerts throughout the match that gives teams an idea of their current performance.

The first message appears halfway into the match at five minutes, with the following popping up at three minutes, two minutes, and finally when the contest reaches the final one-minute mark. But what exactly does “It’s a close battle!” mean in terms of points?

Below we will break down each of the attention messages, and how to tell how many Aeos Orbs you might need to be able to come back and take the victory from the opposing team.

What Pokemon Unite attention alerts mean

It’s a close battle! : There is a 0-20 point difference between each team.

: There is a point difference between each team. We’re in the lead! : Your team has a range of 21 to 99 point lead over the other players.

: Your team has a range of point lead over the other players. We have a huge lead! : Your team has a 100 point lead or more.

: Your team has a point lead or more. We’re struggling to keep up! : Your team is losing by a range of 22-99 points.

: Your team is losing by a range of points. We’re really struggling!: Your team is losing by 100 points or more.

The above data was collected by YouTuber SuperTeeds and fellow Unite player MAXTOOTHELIMIT. As mentioned earlier, the above alerts show up at the 5:00 / 3:00 / 2:00 and the 1:00 minute mark.

How to tell how many points you have in Pokemon Unite

Unless TiMi Studios decides to make changes, sadly there is no way to definitively tell how many points your team has in the middle of a match. However, using the ranges listed for each of the alert messages should give you a general idea of how many Aeos Orbs you need to win.

For example, if you are at the 2:00 minute mark and you get the “It’s a close battle” notification, one player only needs to score 11 points for your team to take the lead. Since points are doubled in the final stretch, that will net you 22 points to push you in front of the opposition.

Interestingly, if you get the “We’re struggling to keep up” message, it doesn’t mean the match is over. Technically the other team might only have 22 points – a gap that can easily be closed with the right plays.