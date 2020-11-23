 Pokemon card YouTuber loses it after opening luckiest pack ever - Dexerto
Pokemon card YouTuber loses it after opening luckiest pack ever

Published: 23/Nov/2020 19:11

by Brent Koepp
A Pokemon YouTuber went viral after opening a Trading Card Game booster pack with two Charizards in it. The fan lost his mind after discovering the insanely rare “God” pack from the upcoming TCG Shiny Star V expansion.

Despite releasing over 21 years ago, the TCG has seen an explosion in value in 2020. Pokemon card fever has swept YouTube and Twitch as viewers flock to watch their favorite personalities try to hunt down the rarest collectibles.

One content creator went viral on November 23 after opening up what is being called the “luckiest booster pack of all time.” The fan broke down in excitement after pulling two rare Shiny Star V Charizards at the same time.

Pokemon YouTuber loses it after pulling a Charizard card.
The Pokemon YouTuber was stunned after pulling two Charizards in the same pack.

Pokemon YouTuber gets luckiest booster pack ever

In November, reports began to pop up online that “God” packs were coming to the Pokemon Trading Card Game. These rare boosters are said to have a one in 600 chance of being found, and are guaranteed to only contain rare collectibles inside.

On November 23, content creator ‘Collect Pokemon‘ actually found one of these mythical packs during his live broadcast, and it contained two Charizards in it.  After realizing what he had, the fan exploded with excitement and yelled, “Oh my GOD! We did it! Two Charizards! This isn’t just a God pack, it’s a God of a God’s pack!”

The moment quickly went viral online after popular British gaming YouTuber Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken posted the clip on Twitter. Many in the Pokemon card community were floored by what he had pulled, and called his item “the luckiest Pokemon pack of all time.”

At the time of writing, it is not clear whether God packs will come to the rest of the world as they are only a part of the Shiny Star V expansion released in Japan. Unfortunately, TCG sets often change drastically by the time they make their debut in other countries.

While the two Charizards are only currently worth around $800-$2,000 depending on their grading, the fan’s luck is mind-blowing to say the least. Collectors growing up in the 90s could only dream of one day opening a pack with just rares in, let alone two of the popular Fire-type starter.

Why the latest Pokemon Master Collection leak is probably fake

Published: 23/Nov/2020 18:23

by Paul Cot

There have been rumors that a new Pokemon Master Collection game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2021. The latest leak showing a listing of the game is in all likelihood fake, though.

A reported screenshot of Pokemon Master Collection appeared on the Game UK website showing a template cover and a short description. It was even listed as £49.99 (around $60) to pre-order.

“This masterful collection includes three classics, Pokemon Red version, Pokemon Gold version and Pokemon Ruby version.” This is a red flag in itself as it is questionable why they’d release just these versions of each generation. Even if each generation was limited to just one game, the third instalment – Yellow, Crystal, etc – would make more sense.

Pokemon Master Collection appeared on the Game UK website, or so it would seem…

The description goes on to talk about starting in Pallet Town although the listing fails to capitalize the P in Pallet Town. Mistakes like this can happen of course but it only further takes away from its already questionable credibility.

There’s then another error with the word “experience” being misspelled. What’s really strange is that even if this were definitely fake you’d think the person writing it would have taken the time to check their writing.

No evidence of the listing

These aren’t even the biggest giveaways of it being a fake, though. Renowned Pokemon trainer Joe Merrick checked Google cache for evidence on that specific page and was unable to find anything.

He also goes on to question whether the Pokemon Master Collection is real at all. “The master collection rumour also started after a Twitter account said people hosting on Mario All Stars would be grumpy with Pokémon. They have also since confirmed they meant the SWSH DLC retail bundle,” he shared on Twitter.

Unfortunately there is little evidence suggesting that this particular listing is real. However, that does not mean the Pokemon Master Collection game itself is fake.

At this stage we don’t know either way but hopefully we find out more information soon. 2021 is shaping up to be a huge year for the Pokemon as it is the 25th anniversary of the franchise.