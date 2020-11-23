Pokemon card YouTuber loses it after opening luckiest pack ever - Dexerto

A Pokemon YouTuber went viral after opening a Trading Card Game booster pack with two Charizards in it. The fan lost his mind after discovering the insanely rare “God” pack from the upcoming TCG Shiny Star V expansion.

Despite releasing over 21 years ago, the TCG has seen an explosion in value in 2020. Pokemon card fever has swept YouTube and Twitch as viewers flock to watch their favorite personalities try to hunt down the rarest collectibles.

One content creator went viral on November 23 after opening up what is being called the “luckiest booster pack of all time.” The fan broke down in excitement after pulling two rare Shiny Star V Charizards at the same time.

Pokemon YouTuber gets luckiest booster pack ever

In November, reports began to pop up online that “God” packs were coming to the Pokemon Trading Card Game. These rare boosters are said to have a one in 600 chance of being found, and are guaranteed to only contain rare collectibles inside.

On November 23, content creator ‘Collect Pokemon‘ actually found one of these mythical packs during his live broadcast, and it contained two Charizards in it. After realizing what he had, the fan exploded with excitement and yelled, “Oh my GOD! We did it! Two Charizards! This isn’t just a God pack, it’s a God of a God’s pack!”

The moment quickly went viral online after popular British gaming YouTuber Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken posted the clip on Twitter. Many in the Pokemon card community were floored by what he had pulled, and called his item “the luckiest Pokemon pack of all time.”

This has to be luckiest Pokemon pack opened in the history of Pokemon packs 😳 pic.twitter.com/sYPgadbCK1 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) November 23, 2020

At the time of writing, it is not clear whether God packs will come to the rest of the world as they are only a part of the Shiny Star V expansion released in Japan. Unfortunately, TCG sets often change drastically by the time they make their debut in other countries.

While the two Charizards are only currently worth around $800-$2,000 depending on their grading, the fan’s luck is mind-blowing to say the least. Collectors growing up in the 90s could only dream of one day opening a pack with just rares in, let alone two of the popular Fire-type starter.