Pokemon TCG special Sword & Shield set details and release date revealed

The Pokemon TCG will release one last special Sword & Shield set at the beginning of 2023, likely marking the end of the Gen 8 expansions. After this set, the game will transition into the Scarlet & Violet era.

The end of a generation is a bittersweet space for Pokemon TCG players. As generation 8 comes to a close, fans of the V, VMAX, and VSTAR mechanics will need to snag booster packs of current expansions before they become difficult to come by.

While watching the Galar chapter of the Pokemon TCG come to a close may tug at the hearts of many, the prospects of the card game are also exciting. It has already been confirmed the EX mechanic will be making a comeback with a fresh coat of paint, and it seems likely a new mechanic surrounding Terastallizing is also around the corner.

However, before trainer wave goodbye to their Gen 8 companions for new adventures, it seems there will be one last special expansion releasing at the start of 2023 – just a few months after the Gen 9 November release date.

When will the Pokemon TCG special Sword & Shield set release?

According to information provided on PokeBeach.com, the special Sword & Shield TCG set will release on January 20, 2023.

The post indicates the set will release as a special Elite Trainer Box similar to Shining Fates and Hidden Fates. There will also likely be a V collector’s box in the same timeframe.

Currently, there isn’t a name for the set, but it is known the list will likely include several Japanese cards that weren’t in previous Pokemon TCG expansions for Sword & Shield, as well as other potential additions.

It will also be important to note pre-order dates on the official Pokemon Center website and at local retail stores, as these special sets often have a smaller print size and are quick to sell out. Fans will want to avoid purchasing from Pokemon TCG scalpers, to ensure they pay a fair price for official products.

It is likely more information about these special Sword & Shield cards will become available after the release of Silver Tempest in November. Until then, fans will have a chance to speculate on what could be hidden in the farewell card list included with the set.