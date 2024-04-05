Is there a new Pokemon TCG Palafin ex Box coming out?

There are lots of upcoming Pokemon TCG products to get excited about. But is there a new Palafin ex Box coming out? Here’s what we know so far.

Despite the fact that we’re only in April, 2024 has been slammed for Pokemon card fans. We’ve had incredible set releases with Paldean Fates and Temporal Forces, and some truly exciting products, too.

There’s a lot of commotion in the community right now about a Palafin ex Box that should be coming out this summer. Here’s everything we know about it so far, including what it may contain and when it could come out.

Please note – this item has not been officially announced by The Pokemon Company yet. It is up for pre-order at some stores, but it’s yet to be included in the official Product Gallery. Details could be subject to change so we’ll be sure to update this article if needed.

The Pokemon Company Palafin ex Box product photo.

Reported on initially by PokeBeach and first spotted on the Best Buy website, a new Palafin ex Box appears to be making its way into the community in summer. The supposed release date for this product is June 21st.

The box is themed around the popular superhero ‘mon and should come with some brand new Finizen, Palafin, and Palafin ex cards, along with an oversized promo card and some Booster Packs, too.

There are not many retailers with this product ready to purchase yet but, as mentioned, this item is available on Best Buy already for pre-order.

Palafin is a mighty Pokemon and the cards in this Palafin ex Box could hold some serious competitive potential.

We’ll be sure to update this article with any further information or alterations when necessary, as this is certainly a Pokemon TCG release to watch.

