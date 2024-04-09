Pokemon TCG 151: Most expensive cards

Hoping to add some valuable chase cards to your collection? With our guide, you can find the most expensive cards in Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet – 151 to keep an eye out for.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet – 151 has been a popular set with collectors, both thanks to nostalgia and competitive potential. Some of the chase cards from this set outweigh the popular cards from more recent sets like Temporal Forces, so it’s worth taking a look at them.

Here are the most valuable cards from Pokemon TCG – 151 to keep an eye out for. We’ve used data from TCGPlayer, eBay, and Collectr to compose our list.

Charizard ex (199/165)

The Pokemon Company Charizard ex (199/165) Pokemon card.

Charizard cards are almost always heavy hitters in modern sets, but this particular Charizard ex stands out as the most iconic card of the 151 set.

It’s currently got a resale price of around $100-120, depending on platform and condition. This isn’t as high as it was when it first came out, but it’s still undoubtedly one of the most popular cards from this expansion set release.

There’s some serious competitive potential behind this card with the powerful Explosive Vortex ability and decently high HP pool, but the value almost certainly comes from the gorgeous artwork and the nostalgia tied to being one of the first Starter final forms.

Blastoise ex (200/165)

The Pokemon Company / Magic Madhouse Blastoise ex (200/165) Pokemon card.

The final forms of the original 151 Starters have always been cool, but the artwork for the 151 set makes them look even more spectacular.

This Blastoise card currently has a resale price of around $45-50, with high-quality and graded versions selling for higher. It’s one of the most valuable cards in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – 151 by a mile, so make sure to keep it in good condition if you pull it.

The value here comes both from the power of the card and the beauty of the design. It’s a striking piece, and the Twin Cannons attack means that it can hold its own in battle, too.

Venusaur ex (198/165)

The Pokemon Company Venusaur ex (198/165) Pokemon card.

If you end up pulling a final form of any of the original Starters, hang onto them and sleeve them. As this Venusaur ex proves, they can hold some real value.

While this is absolutely a stunning card, it’s hard to deny that there’s some real power in this card, too. Being able to deal out two separate Special Conditions and heal 60 damage per turn is nothing to sneeze at.

The resale price for this card is currently sitting in the realm of $35-40, with some graded, top-quality versions going for slightly more.

Charizard ex (183/165)

The Pokemon Company Charizard ex (183/165) Pokemon card.

We mentioned how Charizard cards almost always perform well, and this ex is no exception.

It’s not quite as popular or valuable as the first one in this article, but it’s still reselling for around $35-40 right now depending on the condition.

This particular card has the same competitive viability as Charizard ex (199/165) with the lethal Explosive Vortex ability, but the value comes from the striking visual design.

Zapdos ex (202/165)

The Pokemon Company / Magic Madhouse Zapdos ex (202/165) Pokemon card.

The trio of Legendary birds from the original generation of Pokemon still have an immense fan following to this day – and who can be surprised? They’re exceptionally cool, especially Zapdos.

This particular card resells for around $33-38 right now – although we found during our research that the Japanese version of this card is actually selling for closer to $45. If you can get your hands on a Japanese copy of this card, you may be able to get some real value out of it.

The ability and attack on this card are both immensely powerful. Being able to reduce or remove Retreat Cost can make switching out cards much easier during a match, and only having to use 3 Lightning Energy to pull off a multi-attack like Multishot Lightning is unreal.

Alakazam ex (201/165)

The Pokemon Company Alakazam ex (201/165) Pokemon card.

Alakazam cards are always interesting to see as a collector, thanks to their storied history in Japan. Currently, you’ll find this card reselling in the realm of $28-35, with some high-quality and graded iterations going for slightly more.

This card strikes the perfect balance between appealing to collectors and appealing to players, with some powerful attacks and a fun, chaotic design.

Charmander (168/165)

The Pokemon Company Charmander (168/165) Pokemon card.

The Charmander line is a fan-favorite, and this particular Starter card has gone down a treat with Pokemon fans thanks to its adorable design.

Currently, you can find this card reselling in the realm of $25-30, with a few high-quality and graded pieces pushing $35 on some platforms.

The main value here comes from the incredible artwork, along with the ties to the powerful Charizard cards from the 151 set. It’s an absolute must-have if you’re a collector who started off in the Pokemon world with Red & Blue.

Mew ex (193/165)

The Pokemon Company Mew ex (193/165) Pokemon card.

Mew is an absolute fan-favorite and this card perfectly shows off its adorable yet powerful design.

You’ll be able to find this card selling for around $28 on various resale platforms right now, with higher quality, graded versions picking up more money. In general, if you find a Mew card you should hang onto it – they often pick up value down the line.

The Genome Hacking attack is certainly one of the selling points of this card. There isn’t much else to note from a competitive perspective, though.

Squirtle (170/165)

The Pokemon Company / Magic Madhouse Squirtle (170/165) Pokemon card.

This is one of the most popular Starter cards in the Pokemon 151 set. It’s adorable, and it has a surprisingly useful ability for a low-health ‘mon with Withdraw.

Currently, you’ll be able to find this card selling for around $25 on various resale platforms. This isn’t as high as it once was, but it’s still something to get excited about if it shows up in any of your Booster Packs or Bundles.

Erika’s Invitation (203/165)

The Pokemon Company Erika’s Invitation (203/165) Pokemon card.

Full art Supporter cards are almost always valuable, and this particular gem is no exception.

Currently, you’ll be able to grab ungraded versions of this card for around $19-20, with graded versions racking up a much higher price. It’s important to note that this card’s price does appear to be declining based on TCGPlayer’s data, so keep an eye on it if you’re looking to buy or sell.

There isn’t a huge amount to note about this card in terms of competitive play – it’s quite standard. The artwork is amazing though, with a wicked color palette.

Pikachu (173/165)

The Pokemon Company / Magic Madhouse Pikachu (173/165) Pokemon card.

Despite being the mascot of the series, Pikachu cards don’t always stand out as valuable pieces in modern Pokemon TCG sets.

This card has risen to the top in the 151 set, though, and it’s worth hanging onto if you come across it as a collector. It resells for around $18-20 at the time of writing, with some ungraded versions being available for less.

There isn’t much to note about the competitive potential of this card, it’s very standard. The value in this card absolutely comes from the adorable, vibrant design.

Bulbasaur (166/165)

The Pokemon Company / Magic Madhouse. Bulbasaur (166/165) Pokemon card.

While this isn’t the most valuable Starter card in the 151 expansion set, it’s still something to get hyped about if it shows up in a pack. It doesn’t hold any competitive value, but it’s a stunning card with a truly adorable design.

Right now, you’ll find this card selling for roughly $15-18, depending on quality and grading. The price does appear to be dipping, though, according to TCGPlayer’s data, so if you’ve been planning to buy it as a single then consider holding on for a little while longer.

Charmeleon (169/165)

The Pokemon Company Charmeleon (169/165) Pokemon card.

Charmeleon is arguably one of the most underappreciated middle evolutions. This card is surprisingly on the lower side of the market right now, but it does still stand out as a valuable 151 piece.

You can find this card reselling for around $18-20 right now. Some cheaper versions will be available if you search for ungraded, lower-quality iterations.

There isn’t a huge amount to note from the perspective of a player with this card – Fire Blast is decently heavy-hitting, but the Energy discard is somewhat steep. It’s a stunning card though, and it’s a must-have as a Pokemon art collector.

Dragonair (181/165)

The Pokemon Company / Magic Madhouse Dragonair (181/165) Pokemon card.

Dragonair (181/165) stands out as arguably one of the most beautiful cards in the 151 set.

It’s not the most valuable card out of the bunch, but it currently has a retail price of around $15 depending on platform, quality, and grading. It’s certainly something to get excited about if you pull it from a Booster Bundle.

From the perspective of a competitive player, there isn’t much to be hyped about with this card. It holds a tremendous amount of value as an art collector though, standing out from previous Dragonair cards by a mile.

Honorable mentions

The Pokemon Company Blastoise ex (184/165), Ivysaur (167/165), Wartortle (171/165), Ninetales ex (186/165), and Venusaur ex (182/165) from Pokemon 151.

Of course, the cards we’ve listed above are not the only valuable cards in Pokemon 151 to keep an eye out for. A handful of others are displayed in the image above – if you spot any of these, sleeve them and keep them in good condition. Look out for:

Starter Pokemon. 151 is a nostalgia-driven set and these Starters hold a lot of meaning for people.

151 is a nostalgia-driven set and these Starters hold a lot of meaning for people. Unique full-art pieces. There are some unlikely stars in this set, thanks to their beautiful artwork and full designs. Keep an eye out for interesting pieces that fall into this category.

There are some unlikely stars in this set, thanks to their beautiful artwork and full designs. Keep an eye out for interesting pieces that fall into this category. Fan-favorites. Some ‘mons have their own fanbases, like Ninetales.

The market does always change, so if you’re planning to sell any of your cards then it’s important to keep an eye on the price trends and list both fairly and accordingly. We’d recommend using both TCGPlayer and Collectr to keep an eye on things, and to check out other popular sets like Paldean Fates, too.

