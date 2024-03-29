Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates: Most expensive cards

Looking to add some rare and valuable Pokemon cards to your collection? Here are the most expensive Paldean Fates cards to look out for when ripping packs.

Paldean Fates has been one of the most popular Pokemon TCG sets this year and it features some immense chase cards.

To help you find the best collector’s items to add to your Pokemon binders, we’ve picked out the most expensive Paldean Fates cards and listed them below – using data from TCGPlayer, eBay, and Collectr.

Pidgey (196/091)

The Pokemon Company Pidgey (196/091) from Paldean Fates.

Pidgey might not be your first thought when looking for expensive cards, but this Shiny iteration of the bird ‘mon is a decently pricey pull to pick from Paldean Fates.

There are lots of Shiny ‘mons in Paldean Fates, so keep an eye out for any that have specific nostalgic ties or reasons for fans to get excited about them. If they’re from the original 151 Pokemon or a popular character had one on their team in the anime, nostalgia can sometimes be a factor.

Usually, these factors will translate to a higher price. This particular card can be found for around $14 right now, depending on quality and site, with graded cards selling for higher.

Arven (235/091)

Arven (235/091) from Paldean Fates.

Supporter cards with popular characters will almost always run up a solid price. Arven is a fan-favorite character from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and this card has an amazing design.

The general resale price for this card is very dependent on whether it’s been graded or not. You’ll be able to find some copies of it for around $13-15, but some top-quality versions are selling for around $19 right now.

Being able to search your deck for an Item and a Tool is a pretty great Ability to have during a match. It’s not the most unique Supporter card out there, but it’s a solid and reliable one to have nonetheless.

Penny (239/091)

The Pokemon Company Penny (239/091) from Paldean Fates.

The art on this card shows a very different side to Penny’s character and features some popular Pokemon – so it’s been going down well with the collector’s community since release. It’s not performing as well as it once was on the market, but it still holds some value.

Ungraded versions of this card are currently retailing for around $15, but higher-quality versions that have been graded can be found for around $20 on sites like eBay.

Aside from the card featuring a fan-favorite character and fan-favorite ‘mon, the main reason that this card is selling for a decent price is its competitive viability. Think of this card as a lifeline of sorts, as it allows you to get a struggling card out of harm’s reach with its ability.

Charmeleon (110/091)

The Pokemon Company Charmeleon (110/091) from Paldean Fates.

This card’s price is on the rise, at the time of writing, with TCGPlayer reporting a slow but steady increase in price. If you find it when pulling cards, make sure to sleeve it and hang onto it.

This particular card has an average resell price of $20, depending on quality and grade, making it a worthwhile piece to look out for.

As a general rule, the Charmander evolutionary chain is always a good thing to look out for when ripping packs as they’re very popular and can often sell for a decent price. This particular card doesn’t offer much in a competitive sense, except for Flare Veil which can be good to combat Special Condition-heavy decks.

Charmander (109/091)

The Pokemon Company Charmander (109/091) from Paldean Fates.

Starter cards are almost always popular, especially if they have an interesting variant like a Shiny design or a Tera type. This Shiny Charmander is adorable and it’s a decently pricey find in the Paldean Fates line-up.

On average, you can expect to find a decent-quality version of this card for $25. Higher-quality, graded versions can run up higher prices, though, with some top-quality versions on TCGPlayer going for around $29 instead.

This card is surprisingly powerful for a Starter card, with Blazing Destruction allowing for decent Stadium control. It’s great for setting up into Charizard-centric decks.

Snorlax (202/091)

The Pokemon Company Snorlax (202/091) from Paldean Fates.

There are some surprising contenders to consider when looking at the most valuable Paldean Fates card. Snorlax (202/091) is a Shiny card and it’s been going down a treat with collectors. At the time of writing, this card’s price is on the rise on TCGPlayer.

A large portion of the Shiny cards from Paldean Fates hold some decent value, so do make sure to keep an eye out for any color-swapped ‘mons when opening packs. This particular card can be found for anywhere between $20-40, depending on platform, grade, and quality.

If you have the Leftovers card in your deck, this Snorlax is particularly handy to have in a match. It’s not hugely viable in a match without it, so if you pull this then it’s worth tracking down a Leftovers card or two.

Pikachu (131/091)

The Pokemon Company Pikachu (131/091) from Paldean Fates.

Pikachu cards don’t always sell for high prices, which may come as a surprise to new collectors – after all, it is the mascot of the franchise. This particular card is worth keeping an eye out for, as it features a Shiny Pikachu and has been performing well on the market so far.

The average resale price for this Pikachu card sits at $35-40, with some ungraded cards being sold for much less on platforms like eBay.

It’s hard to say exactly why this card is performing so well, but the most likely answer is how rare it is to see a Shiny Pikachu. This particular Shiny variation isn’t common and it’s very cute, too, which adds a lot of value for collectors.

Iono (237/091)

The Pokemon Company Iono (237/091) from Paldean Fates.

Iono has been one of the most consistently popular characters from the Scarlet & Violet era. This particular card has a wicked design and it’s been going down well with collectors.

Depending on where you shop and the quality of the card that you’re looking at, you can expect to find Iono (237/091) for around $35-40, with some higher-quality, graded cards going in the realm of $45-50 instead.

There isn’t much to note about this Iono Supporter from a competitive standpoint. The value almost certainly comes from Iono’s unique character design, along with the popular ‘mons featured in the background and gorgeous art style.

Gardevoir ex (233/091)

The Pokemon Company Gardevoir ex (233/091) from Paldean Fates.

Gardevoir seems to always get iconic ex card designs and this particular piece is no exception. It’s an absolutely beautiful card, and it has some powerful moves, too. If you’re a fan of Psychic-type ‘mons, this is certainly one to watch for.

The prices for this card vary drastically based on where you’re shopping and how well the card has been looked after. You can find some average, ungraded versions for roughly $30-45 on eBay, but top-quality, graded cards will set you back around $55-60.

The combination of Psychic Embrace and Miracle Force make this card, quite frankly, annoying to play against. Despite the Damage Counter tax of using Psychic Embrace, any ability that allows for easy Energy movement is helpful in a match – and Miracle Force is a banger of an attack, too.

Mew ex (232/091)

The Pokemon Company Mew ex (232/091) from Paldean Fates.

Being affectionately referred to as “bubble Mew” by Pokemon TCG collectors, this rare Mew card has been one of the most popular chase cards of Paldean Fates since release day. And is it any wonder? It’s an adorable card and it has some intriguing competitive potential.

This card is almost as popular as the biggest chase card of the set. The resale price for this Mew currently sits at around $75-80, with higher quality, graded cards entering the realm of $95-100. This price is mainly thanks to the nostalgic factor of Mew and its cute design, but Restart is a solid ability to have on hand.

Charizard ex (234/091)

The Pokemon Company Charizard ex (234/091) from Paldean Fates.

If there’s a Charizard card in a set, you can almost always guarantee that it’s going to be a heavy hitter. The Tera Charizard ex (234/091) is one of the most popular cards in Paldean Fates and it’s drumming up a pretty price for collectors right now, too.

While the general resale price of this card does appear to be declining at the time of writing, it’s retailing for around $125-150 depending on quality and grading, with some premium quality cards being sold for well over $200. If you pull this card, sleeve it immediately.

Aside from the obvious selling point of being a Charizard, this card packs a punch in a tournament setting. Infernal Reign allows for some devastating set-up plays and Burning Darkness is a great way to turn the tables in a tricky battle.

Honorable mentions

The Pokemon Company Chien-pao ex, Miraidon ex, Koraidon ex, Ditto, and Clive from Paldean Fates.

Of course, the Pokemon cards that we’ve listed above aren’t the only heavy hitters in the set. There are a few other key cards that you should keep an eye on.

The cards shown above have all had some historically high prices, have interesting artwork, and could still be valuable collector’s pieces down the line. If you spot any of the blue and gold ex cards along with the Shiny Ditto and Clive cards, make sure to sleeve them and keep them in good condition.

Card prices are subject to change, as always, so use platforms like TCG Player and apps like Collectr to keep an eye on prices if you’re looking to buy or sell any rare, valuable Pokemon cards.

