 Pokemon Sword & Shield player's Shiny battle sabotaged by Joy-Con drift - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield player’s Shiny battle sabotaged by Joy-Con drift

Published: 16/Nov/2020 21:25

by Brent Koepp
pokemon shiny fail
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player went viral online after sharing their tragic Shiny encounter. The trainer’s attempt to catch an insanely rare Legendary monster was ruined by an infamous Nintendo Switch Joy-Con issue.

On October 22, Pokemon Sword & Shield got its second major expansion DLC, The Crown Tundra. The update debuted the Dynamax Adventures mode, and brought a host of popular Legendaries to the eighth generation RPG.

The add-on also introduced a new Legendary titan, Regieleki. However, a Trainer’s attempt to catch the insanely rare Shiny version of the ‘mon fell to pieces when their Switch Joy-Con began to bug out at the worst timing possible.

Screenshot of Shiny Legendary Pokemon Regieleki in Sword & Shield DLC the Crown Tundra.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
After thousands of encounters, a player’s attempt to catch a Shiny Regieleki was sabotaged.

Pokemon player’s Shiny hunt ruined by Joy-Con drift

In 2019, many Switch owners began to experience the infamous “drift” problem, which results in their Joy-Con moving their character in-game on its own. The complaints became so widespread that a class-action lawsuit was filed against Nintendo.

Unfortunately for one Pokemon Trainer, the issue ended up sabotaging their attempt to catch a Shiny version of the Electric-type Regieleki. The player went viral on Reddit on November 15 after sharing their tragic story.

User ‘Juviatail’ uploaded a video of the nightmare-inducing moment, and exclaimed “after thousands of encounters I get screwed over by my joy con drift.” The clip showed them encountering the Shiny version of the Legendary, however instead of clicking attack like they intended, their cursor quickly moves down to “run.”

To add salt to the wound, the fan revealed that this would have been their first time capturing such a rare Pokemon. “This ruined my day it would have been my first ever legendary shiny,” they explained on the forum.

The moment is made all the more tragic since Regieleki is a special overworld encounter. Meaning players have to hard-reset their game over and over until the Legendary monster spawns as a Shiny. The rates can be as low as 1 in every 4096 encounters, unless you have a special charm.

If nothing else, the horrific story is a good reminder to be careful if you have Joy-Con drift. In June, Nintendo’s President Shuntaro Furukawa addressed the hardware issue, stating, “we apologize for any trouble caused to our customers” – which now includes this poor Sword & Shield Trainer.

Fortnite

How to get Fortnite’s new Venom bundle for free

Published: 16/Nov/2020 20:08

by Alan Bernal
Epic Games

Share

Marvel

The next Marvel hero (villain?) is coming to Fortnite when the psychotic symbiote, Venom, takes over the next Marvel Knockout Super Series. Here’s how to unlock the new content for free.

While the Fortnite community has already been getting a taste of Venom’s Smash and Grab in the Marvel Knockout LTM, people should soon be able to bond with the alien lifeform when Epic’s next bundle hits the live servers.

The bundle will undoubtedly land in the Item Shop shortly after coming to the game, but you can skip the transaction if you’re willing to compete for the new cosmetic in the upcoming Venom Cup that Epic Games teased.

As an iconic arch nemesis of Spider-Man, there’s bound to be a ton of players who will be vying for the upcoming cosmetic once it lands in the next couple of weeks.

When is the Venom Cup?

black widow fortnite marvel
Epic Games
The Knockout Super Series that featured the likes of Daredevil and Black Widow will now star Venom.

Epic has been releasing these Marvel series intermittently for the last few months dating back to cups featuring Daredevil, Black Widow, and Ghost Rider. Now the same will be said for Venom.

Fortnite players will be able to participate in the Venom Cup starting on Wednesday, November 18, and place high enough to earn the free bundle.

Venom Cup prizing and placements

To get the Venom Bundle for free, you’re going to need to grind enough games in the Marvel Knockout tournament to be one of the top players in your respective region.

Remember, only a limited amount of these prizes are going out depending on where you play in the world, so take a look at the distribution breakdown per region down below.

Score System

1st: 100 points
2nd: 50 points
3rd-4th: 25 points
5th-8th: 15 points
9th-16th: 5 points

Free Venom skin placements

Europe: 1st – 800th
NA-East: 1st – 500th
NA-West: 1st – 200th
Brazil: 1st – 200th
Asia: 1st – 100th
Oceana: 1st – 100th
Middle East: 1st – 100th

Though we haven’t seen what the entire bundle will include, this Cup is expected to be just as competitive as the last ones since people will try to get their hands on the latest content for free.

Stay tuned for more info about the Venom Bundle in the lead up to the next Marvel event in Fortnite.