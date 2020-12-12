Logo
Pokemon Sword & Shield player’s Shiny Legendary encounter ends in tragedy

Published: 12/Dec/2020 0:32

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Sword & Shield screenshot of Crown Tundra DLC character Mr. Peony next to Shiny Legendary Regieleki.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player went viral online after destroying their chance to catch a Shiny Legendary ‘mon. The fan’s tragic mistake left fellow Trainers feeling their pain. 

Pokemon Sword & Shield got its second major DLC, The Crown Tundra, in October. The expansion debuted the Dynamax Adventures mode, and brought a whole host of past generation Legendaries for players add to their team.

The update also introduced a new Electric-type to the Legendary Titans named Regieleki. One Trainer was floored when they accidentally ruined their shot at catching a Shiny version of the incredibly rare ‘mon.

Pokemon Sword & Shield screenshot of Crown Tundra DLC character Mr. Peony passed out.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Pokemon Trainer felt defeated after ruining their chance to catch a Shiny Legendary monster.

Shiny Legendary encounter ends in disaster

First implemented in Gen II, Shiny Pokemon are extremely rare versions which feature boosted stats and an alternate color. Dedicated players that love the Game Freak RPGs are willing to spend hundreds of hours “hunting” for them. However, one person’s quest to catch a Legendary of this type was left devastated after botching their encounter.

Player ‘Stormrycon‘ posted a video of their tragic story to the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit. The user was trying to catch a Shiny Regieleki, however due to not paying attention, the user simply clicked the “Run” option before realizing what they had done. The fan shared the nightmare inducing moment as a lesson for other players.

“This, people, is why you always pay attention while shiny hunting,” the user warned. Often Trainers Shiny hunting for hours on end will start to lose focus, and automatically click buttons through muscle memory. Their story is an example of how that can backfire spectacularly.

This, people, is why you always pay attention while shiny hunting from PokemonSwordAndShield

Many in the Pokemon community immediately felt the player’s pain. A Gen 8 fan wrote, “This pain is too much. I can’t handle it.” Another player replied, “I’ve been terrified of doing this.” One fan hilariously captured how many people felt watching the clip, writing, “confused screaming.”

Pokemon fans horrified by Shiny Legendary fail story.
Reddit
Players related to the unfortunate story.

In the comments, the topic creator explained what led to the situation. “Yeah, I was watching a video, I look down as I press the run button and I see the white-ringed Regieleki and I realize what I’d just did” – ouch!

Pokemon trainer explains how Shiny Legendary fail happened.
Reddit
Always be mindful of what you’re doing, folks!

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a Sword & Shield player’s attempt to catch a Shiny Regieleki has backfired. In November, a fan’s Joy-Con drift left their attempt in shambles. Perhaps the Titan ‘mon is cursed…

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, the Gen 8 RPG is already on track to becoming the second-highest selling game in the entire franchise. Proof that Pokemon has never been more popular.

Gamers use viral TikTok about “dry ass phones” to create hilarious tips

Published: 12/Dec/2020 0:21

by Theo Salaun
tiktok gamers viral man oculus phone
Pexels, @cottonbro @freestocks

After a TikTok asking for guys without active romantic lives went viral, gamers have co-opted the trend and turned it into a way for people to improve at games like Super Smash Bros. and League of Legends.

A TikTok user by the name of ‘lilbentleyvert’ hit the “For You” page (also known as the FYP) with multicolored lighting, some winks, and a classic tongue-out pose. She had a simple question: “Dudes with zero h**s and dry a** phones, wyd rn?”

While some guys may not want to be known for their absence of female romantic companions nor their barren cellular messaging services, TikTok’s gamers are apparently a proud people. Very quickly, bentleyvert’s original video had been surpassed in views and likes by a bevy of game-inclined users who were willing to show exactly what they were doing at the moment.

Dissatisfied with simply showing that they were playing video games, many of these users began showing off useful tips and combinations for popular titles. And very quickly, one lady’s desire for an uninvolved dude was co-opted and supplanted by gamers rising up and sharing tips.

@wasperjeed

No h*es but I still smash #fyp #smash #melee #ultimate #ssbm #ssbu #freemelee #savesmash

♬ original sound – Wasperjeed

‘Wasperjeed,’ comfortable being a dude with an uncluttered inbox, was eager to take the “wyd rn” question head-on. He quickly, enthusiastically cut off bentleyvert’s video and proceeded to drop some knowledge.

With an abrupt “I’m so glad you asked,” Wasperjeed continues to explain how a “wavedash” functions in Super Mash Bros. Melee. Touching on how impactful it can be, he demonstrates how to perform the mechanic with a Gamecube controller and explains why it’s such a dominant technique.

Of course, he nailed the caption as easily as he nailed Falco’s wavedash: “No h**s, but I still mash.” And he wasn’t the only gamer to rise up and co-opt the trend.

@nottpanda

#stitch with @lilbentleyvert used to hv to press 3 but gunblade gone so 🙁 also srry for not posting in a while j was busy ig #akali #league

♬ original sound – noTT Panda

 

TikTok user ‘nottpanda,’ went in a different direction with his demonstration. Showing his PC’s monitor, he decided to let everyone know that he was currently practicing a “really easy” Akali combo in League of Legends.

Ultimately, no one knows if lilbentleyvert has decided to court one of these gamers yet. If she does choose one, Wasperjeed has to be a top candidate, given his skill and superior ability to avoid inappropriate language (unlike nottpanda). But if she doesn’t choose one, then that’s ok, because they seem content to share tips with fellow gamers, instead.