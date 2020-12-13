Logo
Pokemon streamers go insane after finding rare Shiny in Sword & Shield

Published: 13/Dec/2020 18:04

by Georgina Smith
A rare Shiny Garados
Game Freak / Nintendo

Pokemon Pokemon Sword & Shield Twitch

Twitch streamer MajinPhil and his wife couldn’t believe their eyes when they stumbled across a rare Shiny Gyarados in Pokemon Sword and Shield, with their reaction warranting more than a volume warning.

Streamers unexpectedly stumbling upon super rare Pokemon proves to be an endless source of entertainment on Twitch and other sites, where people are able to capture some dramatic moments from their gameplay and share it for the world to see.

Just recently, one unlucky player was left shattered when they were trying to catch a Shiny Regieleki, and because they weren’t paying attention they accidentally clicked the ‘Run’ button by mistake, instead of getting their chance at catching it.

This time around, a Twitch streamer couple were in absolute disbelief after stumbling across realizing their Gyarados find was much more exciting than it seemed at first glance.

Pokemon Sword and Shield promotional image
Pokemon / Nintendo
Pokemon Sword and Shield were released in 2019, and has become hugely popular since then.

When his wife caught a glimpse of the Pokemon swimming in the river, MakinPhil asked “do you wanna go and try it? It could be a red Gyarados,” not even realising what was about to happen.

“What do I get if it’s a Shiny?” she asked, with her husband promising “I’ll give you a grand if it’s red.” She didn’t hesitate a moment longer, and when she interacted with the Gyarados to find that against all odds it was red, the couple absolutely lost it.

Their screams were thoroughly deafening as they realized that the odds were well and truly beaten. “What the f**k? Oh my God, what the f**k is happening?” she screamed.

Warning: Loud video

The chat went insane along with the players, in shock that they were there so experienced the rather extraordinary reaction to the lucky find.

MajinPhil seemed shellshocked for a while after, totally not expecting his ridiculous bet to work out in his wife’s favor with the appearance of the super rare Shiny Gyarados.

Whether or not he really coughs up the $1000 remains to be seen, but the clips certainly provided some entertainment for the 50,000 people who have viewed the clip since.

When is Forsen coming back to Twitch? Indefinite ban shrouded in mystery

Published: 13/Dec/2020 17:16

by Luke Edwards
Activision Blizzard

Forsen Twitch

Popular streamer Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors picked up a ban of ‘indefinite duration’ from Twitch after (accidentally) showing an inappropriate image live on stream. The strange thing is, we’ve barely heard from him since.

Forsen is one of Twitch’s longest-serving personalities. He’s been a staple of the community for almost a decade, making his name playing Hearthstone, and played nearly 700 different games live on the platform. Prior to his ban, he had over 1.4 million followers and had the 59th most-viewed channel.

On November 26, Forsen’s channel was suspended from Twitch. On the day it was announced, he stayed quiet. This was Forsen’s third ban of the year; the first coming in May for a controversial rant on Valorant, the second in September for a suspected misunderstanding over a ‘homophobic slur’.

This time, however, it was different. Some speculated it was caused by a classic Twitch DMCA strike, but Forsen would reveal it was for a far more bizarre reason.

Why was Forsen banned?

Forsen was banned for briefly showing a gif displaying a horse alongside a woman in a compromising situation live on his stream.

He said: “I’m currently banned for the horse gif. The ban is indefinite which means undetermined ban duration. Unlucky.”

The reason for the indefinite suspension is almost certainly due to it being a third strike of sorts. As Twitch states in their community guidelines, “We keep a record of past violations, and multiple suspensions over time can lead to an indefinite suspension.” They continue, “For the most serious offenses, we will immediately and indefinitely suspend your account with no opportunity to appeal.”

Twitch faces backlash over Forsen ban

Some streamers have come to Forsen’s defense, with Asmongold arguing it was an accident. “I don’t think it’s really that big of a deal,” he said. “You show that for like a second, right? Cause it’s an accident.”

Kaceytron was another streamer who showed support for Forsen, slamming Twitch’s decision as “stupid.”

She added: “I do not trust these motherf***ers with my livelihood. They never, ever make a good call, ever.”

Twitch: Forsen
Forsen’s fellow streamers have come out in support of him.

Fans have also highlighted similar instances that have hit other streamers, who escaped without a ban. Pokimane infamously showed sexual material on stream after a viewer’s prank, but did not face a suspension.

She was simply sent a warning, which explained that “another offense may result in a suspension.”

How long is Forsen banned from Twitch?

The short answer is: nobody knows. It’s hard to see Twitch banning one of its most popular streamers forever for what appeared to be a mistake. But, this is his third guideline violation this year, which may explain why the ban has lasted so long.

So far it’s been his longest ban to date, eclipsing the two-week ban he received for the ‘Valorant rant’ in May, and we haven’t heard from him since November.

Most bans don’t tend to last longer than a week, and even the longest bans don’t tend to last more than 30 days. But, these are for temporary suspensions, which Forsen’s is not. Some big-name streamers, most notably Dr Disrespect, have been handed seemingly permanent bans, with the reasons dubious at best. For example, Dellor only just got his Twitch account back after over a year.

Either way, fans will be desperate to see Forsen back playing games as soon as possible.