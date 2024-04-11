What is an Illustration Rare card? Pokemon TCG explained

Struggling to tell which sort of rare Pokemon card you’ve just pulled? Here’s a complete guide to Illustration Rare cards, including tips on how to spot them when ripping packs.

There are lots of different rarities in the Pokemon TCG – ranging from Special Illustration Rares to Hyper Rares – and it can be a little confusing to understand what they all mean at first. Illustration Rares, also known as IRs, are highly prized by collectors and they can be valuable for competitive players, too.

The main indicator to watch out for with IR cards is a singular golden star towards the bottom of the card. This is the rarity symbol for Illustration Rares and it’s an easy way to figure out whether you’ve pulled an IR or another full-art card.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Example of a Cutiefly Illustration Rare.

There are other full-art card types in the Pokemon TCG, so it’s good to be mindful of those as well. We’ve already mentioned Hyper Rares and SIR cards, but Ultra Rares are another kind that can be easily confused with IR cards.

Article continues after ad

The closest thing to an Illustration Rare in Japanese Pokemon cards is an Art Rare. These cards are also worth tracking down as a collector.

How can you spot an Illustration Rare?

Some IR cards are easier to spot than others. If you’re opening up a Booster Pack and you think you may have pulled one, follow these four steps:

Check for the rarity star. If it’s an Illustration Rare, there will be a singular golden star at the bottom of the card on the left-hand side. Make sure the star is golden. If the star symbol on your card is black and has text on it, for example, you may be dealing with a Black Star Promo card instead of an Illustration Rare. See if the artwork makes sense. Art for Illustration Rares usually shows a Pokemon in its natural habitat, interacting with the world around it. The art should cover the whole card and have a narrative element to it, in contrast to regular cards which may just show the Pokemon using a move. Look up the set list online. Card lists become available online when a new Pokemon TCG set is released and tools like the official TCG database on the Pokemon site can be very helpful for figuring out what sort of card you have. Type the name of the card into the database to find out more.

If you do end up pulling an Illustration Rare, make sure to sleeve it and pop it in a binder. These cards can hold some real value over time, especially if you end up pulling a Rare card or a card featuring a fan-favorite Pokemon like an Eeveelution, so it’s worth trying to keep them in good condition.