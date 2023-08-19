Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer recreates “Noodle Sandwich” and fans are split

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer recreated the game’s “Great Noodle Sandwich” recipe in real life and the community was split on the result.

One of the new features that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced was the sandwich-making mechanic, which allowed players to have different buffs while they explored the world.

There are a ton of different sandwich ingredients that trainers can combine to cause various effects, like the Great Herbed-Sausage Sandwich which includes Herbed Sausage, Ketchup, and Mustard.

There are also some…odd sandwich ingredients like Rice and Noodles. One adventurous trainer decided to recreate the “Great Noodle Sandwich” recipe in real life, and the community was split over the results.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer shares real-life Noodle Sandwich recipe

The post came from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, where a fan made a thread titled, “I recreated the ‘Great Noodle Sandwich’ irl!”

They shared a screenshot of the in-game sandwich above their real-life creation. Admittedly, the recipe itself is very simple, only requiring noodles, lettuce, olive oil, and ketchup on a loaf of sub-bread.

Community reactions were fairly split on the recipe recreation, though many fans were left morbidly curious about how the sandwich actually tasted.

“Love the effort, did you eat it? It’s not one of the worst ones, but already makes me want to puke,” said one Reddit user. The OP replied and confirmed they did end up eating the sandwich, and ended up enjoying it.

“I ended up enjoying it. I chose to make it specifically since I already had the ingredients and it was pretty simple to make, I’d love to try some more Pokémon sandwiches irl,” they explained.

Though some trainers weren’t keen on eating the sandwich, others were more open to trying it for themselves. “Honestly this one doesn’t sound too bad. Of course, you are talking to the creator of the ‘ramenrrito’ so I’m pretty open-minded tbf,” said one fan.

Whether or not this trainer will end up recreating any more sandwich recipes from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet remains to be seen, but after the Great Noodle Sandwich, they certainly seem open to it.

