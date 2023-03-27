Samurott announced for next Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have introduced Samurott as the next obtainable starter for the games’ series of 7-Star Tera Raids.

Samurott is the final evolution of the Water-type Pokemon Oshawott. Along with the Grass-type Snivy and the Fire-type Tepig, Oshawott is the third available starter players can choose in Pokemon Black & White.

In Pokemon: Legends Arceus, Samurott reemerged with Hisuian Water/Dark dual-type. The regional form of Decidueye- starter Rowlett’s final evolution also appeared.

In the past, Scarlet & Violet featured past starters like Sun & Moon’s Decidueye and Sword & Shield’s Cinderace in 7-Star Tera Raid events. This time, the game brings in Black & White’s Samurott with a different typing.

Article continues after ad

Scarlet & Violet revealed another starter evolution Tera Raid

The Pokemon Company

On Twitter, SerebiiNet confirmed the Samurott Tera Raid would soon arrive in Scarlet & Violet. To find the Black Crystals across the Paldean region containing Samurott, players must unlock 7-Star Tera Raids. Users can do this by completing all three story paths and The Way Home quest.

Instead of its normal Water-typing, Samurott will have a Bug Tera Type in the Scarlet & Violet event. The Pokemon will also carry the Mightiest Mark, which means trainers can only catch one Samurott per save file.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Samurott 7-Star Tera Raid will run from 00:00 UTC on March 31 through 23:59 UTC on April 2, 2023, then repeat from April 7 to April 9 during the same time frame.

Article continues after ad

In addition to the previous starter Pokemon, Scarlet & Violet introduced Paradox forms of familiar pocket monsters. During the National Pokemon Day presentation, The Pokemon Company confirmed players could encounter Walking Wake – the ancient form of Legendary Suicune — and Iron Leaves – the futuristic version of Legendary Virizion.

While many players hope to catch Tera Raid Pokemon, it isn’t necessarily a piece of cake. Popular party members to bring include Iron Hands and Azumarill.

However, those interested can check out our many build guides for each announced 7-Star Tera Raid to figure out the best movesets and more.