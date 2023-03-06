Decidueye announced for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid event

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will soon be able to catch Decidueye when it makes its debut in 7-Star Tera Raid Battles.

Decidueye – also known as the Arrow Quill Pokemon – first appeared in Pokemon Sun & Moon as the final evolution of starter Rowlet, and now it’s ready to make its debut in Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region.

The Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon will appear in March’s 7-Star Tera Raid event with a Flying Tera Type. It will carry the Mightiest Mark, which means you can only catch one per save file.

You’ll be able to battle Decidueye in 7-Star Tera Raid Battles from March 17 (00:00 UTC) until March 19th (23:59 UTC). It will then return from March 24 (00:00 UTC) until March 26 (23:59 UTC).

You’ll be able to encounter Decidueye by searching for Black Crystals across the map during event hours. We’ve got a guide to unlocking 7-Star Tera Raids if you haven’t managed to do that yet.

It’s an exciting time for fans of Tera Raid events – during the Pokemon Day celebrations at the end of February, two brand new Pokemon were announced for Tera Raids: Walking Wake and Iron Leaves.

Scarlet players can encounter Walking Wake, which is an ancient spin on the Legendary Suicune, while Violet players can take on Iron Leaves, which is a futuristic and robotic version of the Legendary Virizion.

These two Paradox Pokemon are appearing in 5-Star Tera Raid Battles until March 12, so check out our build guides for Walking Wake and Iron Leaves if you want to catch them before they disappear!