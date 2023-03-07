Quauval Tera Raid guide: the best Water-starter build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Many players will continue to use their starter Pokemon long after the credits roll, and here is how you can turn the Water-type Quaquaval into a viable Tera Raid option.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced three more starter lines following the tradition of each being a Grass-, Water-, and Fire type. And while these are strong during the main game, players will need to build them correctly to be viable in the post-game.

More specifically, Five-, Six-, and Seven-star Tera Raids require much more effort than Four-star Raids and below. Players will have to be more conscious about type matchups, movesets, and stats. And while there are many better options out there, starter Pokemon can still be great in Tera Raids.

Article continues after ad

This guide will focus specifically on the Water-type starter Quaquaval. It is a physical attacker that can clear out terrain set by the boss and has great type coverage, but it doesn’t offer much in terms of raw damage.

Best Quaquaval Tera Raid build

Unlike the other two starters, Quaquaval is ditching its signature move for the harder-hitting Liquidation. Players can also use Close Combat – a Fighting-type move – on Tera Raid bosses that aren’t weak to Water-type moves.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, before ever attacking, players will want to use Swords Dance three times to maximize their attack stat. And don’t worry about stat-lowering moves; the Clear Amulet held item will render Quaquaval immune to all stat-reducing moves and abilities. Once Swords Dance is set, players can switch to attacking.

Article continues after ad

And if Quaquaval’s health falls below 1/3, its Torrent ability will activate, increasing the damage dealt by Liquidation. The final move in Quaquaval’s kit can be swapped out for a trainer’s preferred move, but we like to use Feather Dance to lower the Attack stat of the boss if needed.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Liquidation -Swords Dance -Feather Dance -Close Combat Clear Amulet Torrent Adamant HP & Attack

Best Quqauval Moveset

Liquidation – learned at level 47

Swords Dance – learned via TM

Feather Dance – learned at level 52

Close Combat – learned at level 58

That’s everything you need to know about Quaquaval in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet