Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players convinced Academy roof buildings are linked to DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have located several fully-rendered locations in Paldea that seem too important just to be decorations, leading many to speculate they will be used in DLC.

The Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is filled with secrets for players to unravel. From the three primary plot paths to the caves, lakes, and forests of the open-world region, there is plenty to explore. However, discovering Legendary Pokemon and exploring caves for hidden items aren’t the only treasure to be found.

Since the release of the games, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have found numerous odd locations scattered around the Gen 9 map. Some have even noticed oddities in the source code and assets for the games, including fully rendered rooms filled with furniture.

However, such a location has recently fallen under scrutiny, with many fans suspecting it may be a critical part of the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC expansion “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans want to know about the lab

Getting to the locked lab on top of the academy isn’t an easy feat. YouTuber PixelStormy has shared a video of the steps needed to inch up onto the academy roof and scoot around to the correct wing of the building.

Additionally, in a Reddit post shared by another user on the r/PokemonScarletViolet subreddit, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are debating how the odd structure could be important to the upcoming DLC expansions.

One player in the comments theorizes, “The treehouse will probably be unlocked for the Teal Mask, while the observatory will probably be unlocked for the Indigo Disk,” referring to another area in Paldea that seems too important just to be a landscape object. Another adds, “This has to be for a future DLC…just like those cliffs you can’t climb that make up a grayed-out zone on the map”.

Other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are a bit less concerned about how the odd locations could be used in future content, instead joking that this is where players can find Shiny mythical Pokemon like Mew or fan-created myths like “Pikablu.”

While there hasn’t been any indicator that locations like the lab on top of the academy could be used for other in-game content, players will have to wait until the DLC release to know for certain.