Pokemon Go Cleffa Hatch Day event: Shiny Cleffa, bonuses, more

Niantic has announced a Pokemon Go event centered on hatching the adorable Cleffa. Here’s what to know about Cleffa Hatch Day.

Pokemon Go has announced another Hatch Day, this time focused on Cleffa. The adorable pink baby Pokemon is a Fairy-type that evolves into Clefairy and Clefable.

This is the third Hatch Day, following events last year focused on Riolu and Azurill. Cleffa Hatch Day will be similar to those, giving players plenty of chances to obtain the Star Shape Pokemon.

Here’s everything we know about the event, so far.

Cleffa Hatch Day will take place on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Cleffa Hatch Day event bonuses

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

In addition to Cleffa hatching more frequently from 2km Eggs, Cleffa Hatch Day comes with the following bonuses:

2× Candy from hatching Eggs

Increased chance of hatching Shiny Cleffa

2 km Eggs will drop more frequently from PokeStops

To help you hatch more Cleffa, there is an extended bonus that will last from Friday, April 26 at 10 am to Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 5 pm local time. During this time, any Eggs placed into Incubators will have their hatch distance halved, making hatching and clearing out space for new Eggs much faster.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Cleffa Hatch Day event Field & Timed Research

There will also be event-exclusive Timed Research, which players can complete to get a Super Incubator and XP.

Field Research tasks based on the event will also be available, rewarding Stardust and XP.

Article continues after ad

Finally, there will be Paid Timed Research for Cleffa Hatch Day. For $1 (or the local equivalent), players will get 2× Hatch Stardust during the event, plus One Star Piece, One Super Incubator, and XP for completing the tasks.