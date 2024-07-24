Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to beat 7-Star Dondozo Tera Raid guide

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s next 7-Star Tera Raid event will feature the Water-type behemoth Dondozo.

The Pokemon Company announced that Dondozo with the Mightiest Mark will coincide with a Mass Outbreak event featuring Tatsugiri’s different forms.

This new 7-Star Dondozo Raid followed Sceptile, which sported the Dragon Tera Type. However, it seems Dondozo’s Tera Type will be much more straightforward this time around.

So, if you’re looking to take on and defeat this powerful Water-type, here’s everything to know about the 7-Star Dondozo Tera Raid, including when it begins and the best Pokemon to counter it.

When will Dondozo appear in Tera Raids?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-Star Dondozo Tera Raid event will occur on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 00:00 UTC and last until Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 23:59 UTC.

It’s important to remember that you can only catch one Dondozo with its Mightiest Mark per save file, though you can challenge it as many times as you want.

7-star Dondozo moves, Tera-type, and Ability

During this event, Dondozo with the Mightiest Mark will feature a Water Tera Type, just like its standard typing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Dondozo base stats

Pokemon Ability HP Attack Defense Special Attack Special Defense Speed Water Veil 150 100 115 65 65 35

Dondozo moves

At the time of writing, Dondozo’s moveset for this Tera Raid event has not been discovered yet.

We will update this guide when the full moveset is available.

Best Dondozo 7-star Tera Raid counters

Here are some of the best counters to use against Dondozo with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battles:

Bellibolt

This Bellibolt build has become a staple for Scarlet & Violet’s Tera Raid scene, and for good reason: it’s fairly easy to put together. Bellibolt is readily available for trainers to catch in the base game and requires basically no setup other than reaching level 100.

The basic premise of this build relies on Bellibolt spamming Parabolic Charge, a 65 Power move that restores the user’s HP equal to half the damage dealt. With the Metronome Held Item, this move will only get stronger as it’s used in succession, helping to keep Bellibolt alive all the while.

Setting up an Electric Terrain beforehand can boost Parabolic Charge’s damage even further, and it also prevents Sleep.

Of course, Reflect is an all-around great move for Tera Raid battles, as it will help the entire team tank physical attacks. Finally, Acid Spray can help lower Dondozo’s Special Defense by two stages, softening it up for Bellibolt and its team members.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Held Item Tera Type 100 – Parabolic Charge

– Acid Spray

– Reflect

– Electric Terrain Electromorphosis Modest

(+Sp. Atk, -Atk) Metronome Electric

Cacturne

Another great option for the Dondozo Tera Raid is Cacturne, which has some handy tools in its kit to deal good damage and stay in the fight.

Its Hidden Ability, Water Absorb, will be incredibly helpful for this Raid, as it will essentially negate all of Dondozo’s Water-type attacks while healing Cacturne should they hit.

As for its moveset, Cacturne will first and foremost want to try to set up buffs with Nasty Plot. Additionally, trainers can benefit their teammates with Sunny Day, reducing the power of Dondozo’s Water-type attacks.

Afterward, the basic idea of the Bellibolt build applies here. Cacturne will want to spam Giga Drain to deal massive damage to Dondozo while healing the damage it’s taken. Spiky Shield can also be great in a pinch to protect from any strong physical attacks.

Again, Cacnea and Cacturne are readily available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s base game, so trainers shouldn’t have too much trouble hunting one down.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Held Item Tera Type 100 – Giga Drain

– Nasty Plot

– Spiky Shield

– Sunny Day Water Absorb Modest

(+Sp. Atk, -Atk) Metronome Grass

Appletun

For players wanting to take on a more Support/Tank-like role in this Raid, Appletun is the best choice. Appletun’s pre-evolution Applin is also available in the base game, though it can also be found in Kitakami through the Teal Mask DLC.

Appletun has relatively high Defensive stats and high Special Attack, so we’ll opt for a Modest nature with this build to capitalize on damage output. To compensate, the Shell Bell held item and Grassy Terrain will help Appletun stay in the fight.

Trainers should try to set up Grassy Terrain early, along with Reflect and Iron Defense, to help both Appletun and its teammates take on some big hits. After the setup is complete, Appletun can support the team by hitting Dondozo with Acid Spray, which will shred its Special Defense over time.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Held Item Tera Type 100 – Apple Acid

– Reflect

– Iron Defense

– Grassy Terrain Thick Fat Modest

(+Sp. Atk, -Atk) Shell Bell Grass

Pokemon Scarlet Violet Dondozo Tera Raid rewards

Trainers who defeat this 7-Star Raid can catch Dondozo, though it’s limited to only one per save file. Like all other 7-Star Tera Raids, defeating it again will offer the following rewards:

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Bottle Cap

Carbos

Comet Shard

Dragon Tera Shard

Exp. Candy L

Exp. Candy XL

Hasty Mint

Nugget

PP Up

Rare Candy

Star Piece

TM 222 (Breaking Swipe)

Spicy Herba Mystica

Salty Herba Mystica

Sour Herba Mystica

Bitter Herba Mystica

Sweet Herba Mystica

Can 7-star Tera Raid Dondozo be Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Sadly, for those looking to snag a Shiny gold Dondozo with the Mightiest Mark, this 7-Star boss cannot be Shiny. This has been the case for previous 7-Star Raid bosses as well.

However, players who catch this Dondozo can try to obtain a Shiny version through breeding, using the Masuda Method to improve the odds.

Be sure to check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet coverage, including guides on Mass Outbreak events and all Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny sandwich recipes.