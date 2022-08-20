Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans love this “improved” Koraidon design

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans love this tweaked design for Koraidon — Generation 9’s animalistic rideable box Legendary.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are making some big changes to the standard Pokemon formula, with a huge open-world and rideable Legendary Pokemon.

Both Miraidon and Koraidon have traversal-related elements in their designs like the massive wheels jutting out from their chests.

However, some fans think Koraidon in particular looks a bit “goofy,” which lead one trainer to try and “fix” its design themselves.

Pokemon fan “improves” Koraidon’s design

Despite the wheel attached to its body, Koraidon runs on all fours when traversing the open world.

User StripyKleo posted to the Pokemon subreddit where they showed off an edit they made to the Legendary Pokemon’s design.

The edit StripyKleo made simply shrunk the wheel-shaped protrusion on its chest, as apparently, they thought its “big wheel” looked silly.

For those who haven’t seen either of Scarlet & Violet’s Legendary Pokemon in motion, players can ride on the backs of both Miraidon and Koraidon.

However, while Miraidon transforms into a sleek hoverbike that glides above the ground, Koraidon simply runs on all fours despite having a giant wheel attached to it.

As a result, some players think Koraidon looks silly when compared to Miraidon.

In fact, many fans complimented StripyKleo’s design, saying that it was an “improvement” over the original.

“Man, it looks so much better. Amazing what a subtle edit can do,” said mizzymichie.

Clockwork-Cryptid noted that “Considering Miraidon, albeit also puffy in the chest area, is a lot more subtle in the whole ‘this is gonna be a wheel’ department, I think this edit makes Koraidon not only fit in better, but also look more natural.”

Of course, this new design isn’t for everyone as TerraTF said “The large wheels that he doesn’t use is what makes his design great…”

While some may appreciate, this fan-made design, it’s clear that Koraidon’s big chest wheel is here to stay when Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launches on November 18, 2022.