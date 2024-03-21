GamingPokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans hope wild monster “quirks” return in Legends Z-A

pokemon scarlet violet nosepass headerThe Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet community has shouted out one of Gen 9’s best features and hopes it will be expanded on in Legends Z-A.

One fan-favorite feature present in modern Pokemon games like Scarlet & Violet is how wild Pokemon have different behaviors.

For example, in Gen 9 Jigglypuff will fly away in strong winds and Magnemite will float into the sky during thunderstorms.

Trainers on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit took time to praise these tiny details after one trainer pointed out that, “Apparently all Nosepass face north.”

The OP attached a screenshot that showed a group of wild Nosepass were all idly facing North according to the in-game compass. Considering Nosepass is the Compass Pokemon, it’s a neat little detail for trainers who know their lore.

Fans in the comments expressed the hope that these details return, and are expanded upon, in the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A game.

“I LOVE the little quirks different Pokemon have,” said one user. “I really hope they expand on it more in future games/Legends.”

Some even noted that observing wild Pokemon’s different behaviors was one of the best parts of Scarlet & Violet. “I loved when I discovered that. Honestly observing how Pokemon act is one of my favorite parts of SV,” said one fan.

While we still don’t know exactly what Pokemon Legends Z-A will look like, fans are already getting their hopes up at the potential possibilities.

