Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans hope wild monster “quirks” return in Legends Z-A

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet community has shouted out one of Gen 9’s best features and hopes it will be expanded on in Legends Z-A.

One fan-favorite feature present in modern Pokemon games like Scarlet & Violet is how wild Pokemon have different behaviors.

For example, in Gen 9 Jigglypuff will fly away in strong winds and Magnemite will float into the sky during thunderstorms.

Trainers on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit took time to praise these tiny details after one trainer pointed out that, “Apparently all Nosepass face north.”

The OP attached a screenshot that showed a group of wild Nosepass were all idly facing North according to the in-game compass. Considering Nosepass is the Compass Pokemon, it’s a neat little detail for trainers who know their lore.

Article continues after ad

Fans in the comments expressed the hope that these details return, and are expanded upon, in the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A game.

“I LOVE the little quirks different Pokemon have,” said one user. “I really hope they expand on it more in future games/Legends.”

Article continues after ad

Some even noted that observing wild Pokemon’s different behaviors was one of the best parts of Scarlet & Violet. “I loved when I discovered that. Honestly observing how Pokemon act is one of my favorite parts of SV,” said one fan.

While we still don’t know exactly what Pokemon Legends Z-A will look like, fans are already getting their hopes up at the potential possibilities.