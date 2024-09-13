Pokemon Go Ponyta Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

The Ponyta Community Day Special Research in Pokemon Go includes Stardust, Poke Balls, and encounters with the aforementioned creature.

The Ponyta Community Day event is on September 14 in Pokemon Go, a day that’ll give trainers an increased opportunity to catch both its regular and Galarian version. Additionally, those who evolve Ponyta during the event will receive Wild Charge as a Charged Move.

Additionally, a Special Research challenge will be released alongside it. This will give trainers increased rewards and encounters.

So, here’s a look at everything included in the Ponyta Community Day Special Research.

How to complete Ponyta Community Day Special Research

Thanks to Serebii, the tasks and rewards for the Ponyta Community Day Special Research can be found below:

Step 1 of 4

Make five Nice Throws – x20 Ponyta Candy

Catch 15 Ponyta or Galarian Ponyta – Ponyta Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – x15 Poke Balls

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Ponyta Encounter, x1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Ponyta or Galarian Ponyta – Galarian Ponyta Encounter

Evolve three Ponyta – x30 Ponyta Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Ponyta Encounter, x1 Star Piece

Step 3 of 4

Make three Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Ponyta or Galarian Ponyta – Ponyta Encounter

Evolve one Ponyta or Galarian Ponyta – x50 Ponyta Candy

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Rapidash Encounter, x1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward – x15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward – Galarian Ponyta Encounter

Claim Reward – x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5500 XP, Galarian Rapidash Encounter, x3 Rare Candy

How to get the Ponyta Community Day Special Research

Pokemon Go players can unlock this optional paid Special Research for $1.00 USD or the equivalent in one’s currency.

That’s everything you need to know about the Ponyta and Galairan Ponyta Community Day Special Research. For more Pokemon Go content, check our guide on the Spotlight Hour schedule and the current Raid Bosses.