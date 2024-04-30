GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go’s avatar clothing adverts slammed for using “misleading” designs

Scott Baird
Pokemon Go's avatar clothing adverts slammed for using "misleading" designsThe Pokemon Company/Wikimedia Commons/Niantic

Pokemon Go players are complaining about the misleading adverts for the upcoming Go Fest, which uses character models that are no longer present in the game.

The Pokemon Go fanbase is up in arms about the changes made to the character avatars and the items, which have been viciously mocked for being incredibly ugly and unflattering.

These outfit changes have also been criticized for altering existing items or, in some cases, making them inaccessible. A few of these avatar items are ones that fans paid real money for and can’t afford anymore.

There’s now another issue at play, as the new avatar update only recently had its global rollout, and there are still adverts for upcoming events that use the old designs.

The upcoming Pokemon Go Fest 2024 website advertises avatar items using the old character models, despite them no longer existing in-game.

It seems at least the official social media accounts are up to date, as the Pokemon Go Twitter/X page now uses a new image that shows only the items, not the avatars. Still, as users on Pokemon Go Reddit have pointed out, the use of this photo for an upcoming event is misleading.

Hopefully, the website will soon be updated, and all future promo material will use the new avatars. We can also hope that the appearance of these character models in commercials will prompt Niantic to roll back the changes and give everyone their old trainer back.

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

keep reading
pokemon go stakataka
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Stakataka Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters
Raissa Jerez
Ash Ketchum appears triumphant next to Pikachu and Dragonite
Pokemon
New Pokemon Go player takes just nine months to hit Level 50
Nathan Ellingsworth
Pokemon Go Goodra Goomy and Sliggoo
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Goomy, Sliggoo & Goodra: Shiny, Raids, counters, more
Jessica Filby
pokemon go blacephalon
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Blacephalon Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters
Raissa Jerez
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech