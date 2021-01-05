Pokemon Go: Where to get free Gucci x North Face avatar items at Gucci Pins - Dexerto

Pokemon Go developers have collaborated with Gucci and The North Face to bring a set of limited edition avatar items to the game – here’s how to get them.

Niantic’s popular mobile app Pokemon Go regularly puts on limited-time events based around special occasions such as a movie release, a season such as Halloween or Christmas, or a new Generation arriving in the game.

But this latest event is rather unique. Instead of celebrating a holiday or a specific Pokemon, the game has now teamed up with designer brands Gucci and The North Face to offer a collection of fresh avatar items.

Pokemon Go players will be able to dress their avatar in a range of t-shirts, backpacks, and hats from the designer collaboration. They’ll only be around for a limited time, making them a rare addition to your wardrobe.

How do you get them? Well, you’ll need to pay a visit to a Gucci Pin, like the one found by Reddit user lilmonstershiv in Sloane Street in London below. You’ll be looking for a The North Face x Gucci logo.

Where to find Gucci Pins in Pokemon Go

In order to get the Gucci x The North Face items in the game, players must visit locations known as Gucci Pins – these are special pop-up shops in select parks and stores around the world.

Unfortunately for some, this means you’ll need to be in a major city like London or New York City to get your hands on the avatar items. See if there’s a Gucci Pin located near you in the list below.

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Milan

Florence

Rome

Paris

Cannes

Madrid

London

Moscow

Vienna

Brussels

Berlin

Frankfurt

Munich

Kuwait City

Monaco

Amsterdam

Doha

Cape Town

Johannesburg

Barcelona

Geneva

Istanbul

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

North America

Toronto

Vancouver

New York City

Los Angeles

Chicago

San Francisco

Atlanta

King of Prussia

Palm Desert

Scottsdale

Houston

Honolulu

Orlando

Paramus

Manhasset

Las Vegas

Beverly Hills

Miami

Tysons

Boston

Troy

Costa Mesa

San Diego

Seattle

Dallas

Washington DC

Nashville

Latin America

Sao Paulo

Santiago

Monterrey

Mexico City

Asia

Bangkok

Hong Kong

Singapore

Osaka

Tokyo

Macau

Kanazawa

Nagoya

Fukuoka

Sendai

Yokohama

Kobe

Sapporo

Hiroshima

Kyoto

Singapore

Taipei

Taichung

Australia

Sydney

Melbourne

Fashion-lovers will be glad to know that the items available to claim in Pokemon Go will also be available to buy in real life, meaning you can match your avatar’s style with corresponding t-shirts, bags, and hats.

Read More: Ridiculous Pokemon glitch makes Snorlax fly across Galar

Some people on Reddit have argued that releasing a limited-edition collection that requires players to travel to a specific location might not be the best idea right now. Hopefully, everyone remains safe and considerate.

For the latest Pokemon Go guides, news and leaks make sure you visit our dedicated Pokemon hub.