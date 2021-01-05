 Pokemon Go: Where to get free Gucci x North Face avatar items at Gucci Pins - Dexerto
Pokemon

How to get free Gucci x North Face avatar items in Pokemon Go

Published: 5/Jan/2021 9:54

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Gucci x North Face
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go developers have collaborated with Gucci and The North Face to bring a set of limited edition avatar items to the game – here’s how to get them.

Niantic’s popular mobile app Pokemon Go regularly puts on limited-time events based around special occasions such as a movie release, a season such as Halloween or Christmas, or a new Generation arriving in the game.

But this latest event is rather unique. Instead of celebrating a holiday or a specific Pokemon, the game has now teamed up with designer brands Gucci and The North Face to offer a collection of fresh avatar items.

Pokemon Go players will be able to dress their avatar in a range of t-shirts, backpacks, and hats from the designer collaboration. They’ll only be around for a limited time, making them a rare addition to your wardrobe.

How do you get them? Well, you’ll need to pay a visit to a Gucci Pin, like the one found by Reddit user lilmonstershiv in Sloane Street in London below. You’ll be looking for a The North Face x Gucci logo.

Gucci x North Face in Sloane St London from TheSilphRoad

Where to find Gucci Pins in Pokemon Go

In order to get the Gucci x The North Face items in the game, players must visit locations known as Gucci Pins – these are special pop-up shops in select parks and stores around the world.

Unfortunately for some, this means you’ll need to be in a major city like London or New York City to get your hands on the avatar items. See if there’s a Gucci Pin located near you in the list below.

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

  • Milan
  • Florence
  • Rome
  • Paris
  • Cannes
  • Madrid
  • London
  • Moscow
  • Vienna
  • Brussels
  • Berlin
  • Frankfurt
  • Munich
  • Kuwait City
  • Monaco
  • Amsterdam
  • Doha
  • Cape Town
  • Johannesburg
  • Barcelona
  • Geneva
  • Istanbul
  • Dubai
  • Abu Dhabi

North America

  • Toronto
  • Vancouver
  • New York City
  • Los Angeles
  • Chicago
  • San Francisco
  • Atlanta
  • King of Prussia
  • Palm Desert
  • Scottsdale
  • Houston
  • Honolulu
  • Orlando
  • Paramus
  • Manhasset
  • Las Vegas
  • Beverly Hills
  • Miami
  • Tysons
  • Boston
  • Troy
  • Costa Mesa
  • San Diego
  • Seattle
  • Dallas
  • Washington DC
  • Nashville

Latin America

  • Sao Paulo
  • Santiago
  • Monterrey
  • Mexico City

Asia

  • Bangkok
  • Hong Kong
  • Singapore
  • Osaka
  • Tokyo
  • Macau
  • Kanazawa
  • Nagoya
  • Fukuoka
  • Sendai
  • Yokohama
  • Kobe
  • Sapporo
  • Hiroshima
  • Kyoto
  • Singapore
  • Taipei
  • Taichung

Australia

  • Sydney
  • Melbourne

Fashion-lovers will be glad to know that the items available to claim in Pokemon Go will also be available to buy in real life, meaning you can match your avatar’s style with corresponding t-shirts, bags, and hats.

Some people on Reddit have argued that releasing a limited-edition collection that requires players to travel to a specific location might not be the best idea right now. Hopefully, everyone remains safe and considerate.

For the latest Pokemon Go guides, news and leaks make sure you visit our dedicated Pokemon hub.

Riot has confirmed League of Legends patch 11.1 ⁠— the first update of 2021 ⁠—  will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the patch notes, balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the January 6 update.

It’s been a long wait over Christmas, but the light at the end of the tunnel has appeared; Riot Games are back in the studio, and ready to ship the very first Season 11 patch of the new year.

The LoL meta has been in a state of flux since Riot dropped patch 10.25 ⁠to end Season 10. The new items have been causing havoc across the Rift, and a number of champs have soared ahead thanks to their changes.

This includes mid laner Katarina, tanks like Maokai and Nunu, and more.

This week’s update is expected to deliver much-needed buffs and nerfs for the more ‘out-of-control’ champs, as well as the LoL items in need of a change.

Here’s all the details on League patch 11.1, coming this week.

Maokai base splash art for League of Legends
Riot Games
Maokai has flown to a huge 53.50% win rate ahead of patch 11.1.

When is League patch 1.11 coming?

The first League of Legends of the new year is expected to roll out on Wednesday, Jan. 6. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST (4pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 6am PT on Jan. 6 for NA players, and 6am GMT for EU players.

LoL patch 11.1 early notes

Gnar buffs, more Pantheon changes

The first patch of 2021 is set to include some updates for Gnar and Pantheon.

The former hasn’t been changed in a while, and is in dire need of a buff after the Season 11 item rework. Riot are heeding the call, massively buffing his mega form, while also adding some nice changes to his mini form too.

Pantheon, on the other hand, is getting more nerfs after his patch 10.25 decimation. While support Pantheon is dead, like Riot wanted, top lane has landed a bit too strong, so they’re nerfing his sustain.

Gnar's finally getting some love after a long while on the League of Legends bench.
Riot Games
Gnar’s finally getting some love after a long while on the League of Legends bench.

Riot aims to shift item power

There’s been one major complaint with the League Season 11 items so far ⁠— they’re a bit too bursty. Every item has some sort of assassin-esque power-up, turning any champion into a burst mage, bruiser, assassin, or marksman. Even supports can buy Eclipse.

Riot has noted this backloaded power on the actives of most items, and are looking at shifting them to more sustained stats to help champions scale based on their abilities, not on their builds.

Duskblade of Draktharr, Prowler’s Claw, Hextech Rocketbelt, Night Harvester, Trinity Force, Goredrinker, and Stridebreaker are all being targeted with this update.

Juggernauts like Darius have been enjoying the power of Goredrinker in Season 11 preseason.
Riot Games
Juggernauts like Darius have been enjoying the power of Goredrinker in Season 11 preseason.

Here’s the full League patch 11.1 notes, courtesy of [email protected].

The Jan. 6 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin live patching at 8am PT.

League of Legends patch 11.1: full notes

Champions

Aatrox

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Ahri

  • Base attack damage 53.04 ⇒ 53
  • Base armor 20.88 ⇒ 21

Alistar

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Amumu

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base attack damage 53.38 ⇒ 53
  • Base damage 615 ⇒ 613
  • Mana regen 7.382 ⇒ 7.38
  • Mana regen per level .105 ⇒ .106

Annie

  • Base attack damage 50.41 ⇒ 50
  • Attack damage per level 2.625 ⇒ 2.63
  • Base armor 19.22 ⇒ 19

Ashe

  • Mana regen lowered 6.972 ⇒ 6.97

Azir

  • Base armor 19.04 ⇒ 19

Blitzcrank

  • Base HP 582.6 ⇒ 583
  • Base attack damage 61.54 ⇒ 62
  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Mana 267.2 ⇒ 267

Brand

  • Base HP 519 ⇒ 520
  • Base attack damage 57.04 ⇒ 57
  • Base armor 21.88 ⇒ 22
  • Mana regen 10.665 ⇒ 10.67

Braum

  • Base damage 55.376 ⇒ 55
  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Mana 310.6 ⇒ 311

Caitlyn

  • Mana 313.7 ⇒ 315

Camille

  • Base HP 575.6 ⇒ 576
  • Mana 338.8 ⇒ 339

Cho’Gath

  • Base HP 574.4 ⇒ 574
  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Corki

  • Mana regen 7.424 ⇒ 7.42

Darius

  • Base HP 582.24 ⇒ 582
  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Diana

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Draven

  • Mana regen 8.042 ⇒ 8.04

Dr. Mundo 

  • Base HP 582.52 ⇒ 583
  • Base attack damage 61.27 ⇒ 61
  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Fiddlesticks

  • Attack damage per level 2.625 ⇒ 2.63
  • Bountiful Harvest (W) cooldown 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 t⇒o 10/9.5/9/8.⅝

Fiora

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Fizz

  • Base attack damage 58.04 ⇒ 58
  • Base armor 22.412 ⇒ 22
  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Mana 317.2 ⇒ 317

Garen

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Gnar

  • Boulder Toss (Mega Gnar Q) slow 15/20/25/30/35% ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50%
  • Hop (Mini Gnar E) attack speed 4s ⇒ 6s
  • Crunch (Mega Gnar E) range 600 ⇒ 675

Gragas

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Hecarim

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Mana 277.2 ⇒ 277

Heimerdinger

  • Base attack damage 55.536 ⇒ 56
  • Base armor 19.04 ⇒ 19

Illaoi

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base HP 585.6 ⇒ 586

Ivern

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Jarvan IV

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Jax

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base HP 592.8 ⇒ 593
  • Attack damage per level 3.375 ⇒ 3.38
  • Mana 338.8 ⇒ 339
  • Mana regen 7.576 ⇒ 7.58

Karma

  • Base attack damage 53.544 ⇒ 54
  • Inspire (E) shield 80/110/140/170/200 ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240

Karthus

  • Base attack damage 45.66 ⇒ 46

Kassadin

  • Base attack damage 58.852 ⇒ 59

Katarina

  • Base armor 27.88 ⇒ 28
  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Kha’Zix

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base HP 572.8 ⇒ 573
  • Mana 327.2 ⇒ 327

LeBlanc

  • Base attack damage 54.88 ⇒ 55
  • Base armor 21.88 ⇒ 22

Lee Sin 

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Leona

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base HP 576.16 ⇒ 576
  • Base attack damage 60.04 ⇒ 60
  • Mana 302.2 ⇒ 302

Lillia

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Lucian

  • Mana regen 8.176 ⇒ 8.18

Lux

  • Base armor 18.72 ⇒ 19
  • Base damage 53.54 ⇒ 54

Malphite

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base HP 575 ⇒ 574
  • Base attack damage 61.97 ⇒ 62
  • Mana regen 7.324 ⇒ 7.32
  • Base magic resist 32 ⇒ 28

Maokai

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base attack damage 63.54 ⇒ 64

Master Yi

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base HP 598.56 ⇒ 599
  • Mana 250.56 ⇒ 251
  • Mana regen 7.256 ⇒ 7.26
  • Alpha Strike (Q) cooldown 18/17/16/15/14 ⇒ 18/17.5/17/16.5/16

Miss Fortune

  • Mana regen 8.042 ⇒ 8.04

Nami

  • Base attack damage 51.208 ⇒ 51

Nasus

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base HP 561.2 ⇒ 561
  • Mana 325.6 ⇒ 326

Nautilus

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base HP 576.48 ⇒ 576
  • Mana regen 8.626 ⇒ 8.63

Nocturne

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Nunu & Willump 

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Orianna

  • Base attack damage 40.368 ⇒ 40
  • Base armor 17.04 ⇒ 17

Ornn

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Pantheon

  • Base HP regen 2 ⇒ 1.8
  • Mana regen 7.356 ⇒ 7.36

Qiyana

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base HP regen 1.7 ⇒ 1.8
  • HP regen per level .13 ⇒ .18
  • Base attack damage 64 ⇒ 66

Quinn

  • Base HP 532 ⇒ 533
  • Mana 268.8 ⇒ 269
  • Mana regen 6.972 ⇒ 6.97

Rakan

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Rammus

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base HP 564.48 ⇒ 564
  • Base attack damage 55.88 ⇒ 56
  • Mana 310.44 ⇒ 310

Rek’Sai

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Renekton

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Rengar

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Riven

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Rumble

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Ryze

  • Overload (Q) mana cost 40 ⇒ 40/38/36/34/32

Samira

  • Mana regen 8.176 ⇒ 8.18

Sejuani

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Shaco

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Mana 297.2 ⇒ 297
  • Mana regen 7.156 ⇒ 7.16

Shen

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Shyvana

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Singed

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Attack damage per level 3.375 ⇒ 3.38

Sion

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Skarner

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base HP 601.28 ⇒ 601

Swain

  • Base armor 22.72 ⇒ 23

Syndra

  • Base attack damage 53.872 ⇒ 54
  • Base armor 24.712 ⇒ 25

Tahm Kench

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Taliyah

  • Mana regen 9.335 ⇒ 9.34

Taric

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Teemo

  • Base armor 24.3 ⇒ 24

Thresh

  • Base HP 560.52 ⇒ 561
  • Mana 273.92 ⇒ 274

Trundle

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Tryndamere

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Base HP 625.64 ⇒ 626

Twitch

  • Mana regen 7.256 ⇒ 7.26

Udyr

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Urgot

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Vayne

  • Mana regen 6.972 ⇒ 6.97

Vel’Koz

  • Base attack damage 54.93787 ⇒ 55
  • Base armor 21.88 ⇒ 22

Vi

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Warwick

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Mana regen 7.465 ⇒ 7.47
  • Mana regen per level 0.115 ⇒ 0.116

Xayah

  • Bladecaller (E) 
    • Cooldown 12/11/10/9/8 ⇒ 10/9.5/9/8.5/8
    • Mana 40 ⇒ 30

Xerath

  • Base attack damage 54.7 ⇒ 55
  • Base armor 21.88 ⇒ 22

Xin Zhao

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
  • Mana 273.8 ⇒ 274
  • Mana regen 7.256 ⇒ 7.26

Yasuo

  • Attack damage per level 3.2 ⇒ 2.2
  • Way of the Wanderer (Passive)
    • Crit strike chance 100% ⇒ 150%
    • Excess critical strike to attack damage conversion [0.5 per 1%] ⇒ [0.4 per 1%]

Yone

  • Attack damage per level 3 ⇒ 2
  • Way of the Hunter (Passive)
    • Crit strike chance 100% ⇒ 150%
    • Excess critical strike to attack damage conversion [0.5 per 1%] ⇒ [0.4 per 1%]

Zed

  • Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Ziggs

  • Base attack damage 54.208 ⇒ 54
  • Base armor 21.544 ⇒ 22

Zilean

  • Base attack damage 51.64 ⇒ 52
  • Mana regen 11.335 ⇒ 11.34

Zoe

  • Base armor 20.8 ⇒ 21

Zyra

  • Base attack damage 53.376 ⇒ 53

Items

Archangel’s Staff

  • New Recipe: [Tear of the Goddess + Needlessly Large Rod + Amp Tome + 915g]
  • AP 60 ⇒ 65

Bramble Vest

  • Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Chempunk Chainsword

  • Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Chemtech Putrifier

  • Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Duskblade of Draktharr

  • Attack damage 55 ⇒ 60
  • Nightstalker passive damage [100 +30% bonus attack damage] ⇒ [65 +25% bonus attack damage]

Executioner’s Calling

  • Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Goredrinker

  • Thirsting Slash passive damage 110% attack damage ⇒ 100% attack damage
  • Health restore [20% attack damage + 12% missing health] ⇒ [25% attack damage +12% missing health]
  • “Thirsting Slash heal is now calculated sequentially for each champion hit, meaning there are diminishing returns on hitting multiple champions as the missing health contribution is decreased by the previous heal.”

Hextech Rocketbelt

  • AP 80 ⇒ 90
  • Health 250 ⇒ 350
  • Supersonic active damage [175-250 based on level] ⇒ [125]

Imperial Mandate

  • Coordinated Fire passive damage 90-150 ⇒ 36-60

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

  • Ability haste 15 ⇒ 20
  • Summoner Spell haste 10% ⇒ 12%

Manamune

  • Recipe changed to [Tear of the Goddess + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Long Sword + 1050g]
  • Total cost 2600 ⇒ 2900
  • Awe passive bonus attack damage 2% max mana ⇒ 2.5% max mana

Muramana

  • Awe passive bonus attack damage 2% max mana ⇒ 2.5% max mana
  • Shock passive on-hit damage 4% max mana as physical damage ⇒ 2.5% max mana as physical damage

Night Harvester

  • AP 80 ⇒ 90
  • Health 250 ⇒ 300
  • Soulrend passive damage [125-200 based on level] ⇒ [125]

Prowler’s Claw

  • Ability Haste 10 ⇒ 20
  • Sandswipe passive damage [100 +30% bonus attack damage] ⇒ [65 +25% bonus attack damage]

Moonstone Renewer

  • Starlit Grace passive healing 60-90 ⇒ 70-100

Morellonomicon

  • Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Mortal Reminder

  • Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Oblivion Orb

  • Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Seraph’s Embrace

  • AP 60 ⇒ 65

Shurelya’s Battlesong

  • Active movespeed 40% ⇒ 60%

Stridebreaker

  • Attack damage 50 ⇒ 45
  • Ability haste 10 ⇒ 20
  • Halting Slash active damage 110% attack damage ⇒ 100% attack damage

Thornmail

  • Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Trinity Force

  • Attack damage 35 ⇒ 25
  • Ability haste 10 ⇒ 20

Runes

Cosmic Insight (I4)

  • Summoner Spell haste 15 ⇒ 18

Ultimate Hunter (D4)

  • Effect changed:
    • “Your ultimate gains 6 Ability Haste, plus an additional  5 Ability Haste per Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion.”