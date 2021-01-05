Pokemon Go: Where to get free Gucci x North Face avatar items at Gucci Pins - Dexerto

Pokemon Go developers have collaborated with Gucci and The North Face to bring a set of limited edition avatar items to the game – here’s how to get them.
Niantic’s popular mobile app Pokemon Go regularly puts on limited-time events based around special occasions such as a movie release, a season such as Halloween or Christmas, or a new Generation arriving in the game.
But this latest event is rather unique. Instead of celebrating a holiday or a specific Pokemon, the game has now teamed up with designer brands Gucci and The North Face to offer a collection of fresh avatar items.
Pokemon Go players will be able to dress their avatar in a range of t-shirts, backpacks, and hats from the designer collaboration. They’ll only be around for a limited time, making them a rare addition to your wardrobe.
How do you get them? Well, you’ll need to pay a visit to a Gucci Pin, like the one found by Reddit user lilmonstershiv in Sloane Street in London below. You’ll be looking for a The North Face x Gucci logo.
Unfortunately for some, this means you’ll need to be in a major city like London or New York City to get your hands on the avatar items. See if there’s a Gucci Pin located near you in the list below.
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
Milan
Florence
Rome
Paris
Cannes
Madrid
London
Moscow
Vienna
Brussels
Berlin
Frankfurt
Munich
Kuwait City
Monaco
Amsterdam
Doha
Cape Town
Johannesburg
Barcelona
Geneva
Istanbul
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
North America
Toronto
Vancouver
New York City
Los Angeles
Chicago
San Francisco
Atlanta
King of Prussia
Palm Desert
Scottsdale
Houston
Honolulu
Orlando
Paramus
Manhasset
Las Vegas
Beverly Hills
Miami
Tysons
Boston
Troy
Costa Mesa
San Diego
Seattle
Dallas
Washington DC
Nashville
Latin America
Sao Paulo
Santiago
Monterrey
Mexico City
Asia
Bangkok
Hong Kong
Singapore
Osaka
Tokyo
Macau
Kanazawa
Nagoya
Fukuoka
Sendai
Yokohama
Kobe
Sapporo
Hiroshima
Kyoto
Taipei
Taichung
Australia
Sydney
Melbourne
Fashion-lovers will be glad to know that the items available to claim in Pokemon Go will also be available to buy in real life, meaning you can match your avatar’s style with corresponding t-shirts, bags, and hats.
Some people on Reddit have argued that releasing a limited-edition collection that requires players to travel to a specific location might not be the best idea right now. Hopefully, everyone remains safe and considerate.
Riot has confirmed League of Legends patch 11.1 — the first update of 2021 — will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the patch notes, balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the January 6 update.
It’s been a long wait over Christmas, but the light at the end of the tunnel has appeared; Riot Games are back in the studio, and ready to ship the very first Season 11 patch of the new year.
The LoL meta has been in a state of flux since Riot dropped patch 10.25 to end Season 10. The new items have been causing havoc across the Rift, and a number of champs have soared ahead thanks to their changes.
This includes mid laner Katarina, tanks like Maokai and Nunu, and more.
This week’s update is expected to deliver much-needed buffs and nerfs for the more ‘out-of-control’ champs, as well as the LoL items in need of a change.
Here’s all the details on League patch 11.1, coming this week.
Maokai has flown to a huge 53.50% win rate ahead of patch 11.1.
When is League patch 1.11 coming?
The first League of Legends of the new year is expected to roll out on Wednesday, Jan. 6. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST (4pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.
Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 6am PT on Jan. 6 for NA players, and 6am GMT for EU players.
LoL patch 11.1 early notes
Gnar buffs, more Pantheon changes
The first patch of 2021 is set to include some updates for Gnar and Pantheon.
The former hasn’t been changed in a while, and is in dire need of a buff after the Season 11 item rework. Riot are heeding the call, massively buffing his mega form, while also adding some nice changes to his mini form too.
Pantheon, on the other hand, is getting more nerfs after his patch 10.25 decimation. While support Pantheon is dead, like Riot wanted, top lane has landed a bit too strong, so they’re nerfing his sustain.
Gnar’s finally getting some love after a long while on the League of Legends bench.
Riot aims to shift item power
There’s been one major complaint with the League Season 11 items so far — they’re a bit too bursty. Every item has some sort of assassin-esque power-up, turning any champion into a burst mage, bruiser, assassin, or marksman. Even supports can buy Eclipse.
Riot has noted this backloaded power on the actives of most items, and are looking at shifting them to more sustained stats to help champions scale based on their abilities, not on their builds.
“Thirsting Slash heal is now calculated sequentially for each champion hit, meaning there are diminishing returns on hitting multiple champions as the missing health contribution is decreased by the previous heal.”
Hextech Rocketbelt
AP 80 ⇒ 90
Health 250 ⇒ 350
Supersonic active damage [175-250 based on level] ⇒ [125]
Imperial Mandate
Coordinated Fire passive damage 90-150 ⇒ 36-60
Ionian Boots of Lucidity
Ability haste 15 ⇒ 20
Summoner Spell haste 10% ⇒ 12%
Manamune
Recipe changed to [Tear of the Goddess + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Long Sword + 1050g]
Total cost 2600 ⇒ 2900
Awe passive bonus attack damage 2% max mana ⇒ 2.5% max mana
Muramana
Awe passive bonus attack damage 2% max mana ⇒ 2.5% max mana
Shock passive on-hit damage 4% max mana as physical damage ⇒ 2.5% max mana as physical damage
Night Harvester
AP 80 ⇒ 90
Health 250 ⇒ 300
Soulrend passive damage [125-200 based on level] ⇒ [125]