Pokemon Go Vespiquen: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Vespiquen in Pokemon Go, whether it’s for PvP play or Raids.

Anyone who played Pokemon Diamond and Pearl will remember Vespiquen, a tough-to-obtain creature that proved to be a very powerful creature in the Sinnoh region.

For those who have Vespiquen in Pokemon Go, one might be wondering what moveset to equip it with.

So, here’s a look at the best movesets for Vespiquen in Pokemon Go.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Vespiquen all moves

Here’s a look at all the Fast and Charged Moves Vespiquen can learn in Pokemon Go:

Vespiquen Fast Moves

Fury Cutter (Bug/STAB)

Bug Bite (Bug/STAB)

Poison Sting (Poison)

Air Slash (Flying/STAB)

Vespiquen Charged Moves

Bug Buzz (Bug/STAB)

Power Gem (Rock)

Signal Beam (Bug/STAB)

X-Scissor (Bug/STAB)

Fall Stinger (Bug/STAB)

Pokemon Go Vespiquen best PvP moveset

The best moveset for Vespiquen in PvP of Pokemon Go is to use Fury Cutter as the Fast Move and X-Scissor and Power Gem as Charged Moves.

Fury Cutter isn’t the most powerful move here on paper. However, it gets the STAB bonus and has a better DPS than Poison Sting, a non-STAB move with higher EPS but lower power.

As for the Charged Moves, Vespiquen can only learn Bug moves with the exception of Power Gem. Power Gem adds diversity along with X-Scissor, a low-cost move.

Vespiquen, though, isn’t a meta Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Vespiquen best Raid moveset

For Raids, the best moveset for Vespiquen in Pokemon Go is Fury Cutter and Bug Buzz.

Per Pokemon Go DB, it has the highest overall ranking but Bug Bite/Bug Buzz is a strong alternative option.

That’s everything you need to know about Vespiquen’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. Check out our other content on the mobile game below:

