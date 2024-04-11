How to evolve Combee into Vespiqueen in Pokemon Go

Combee is one of a few Pokemon with a very particular evolution method, so if you’ve caught one in Pokemon Go, you may be wondering how to evolve your Combee into a Vespiqueen.

Pokemon Go players may have come across the bumbling bee-Pokemon Combee on their travels, but only some of these Pokemon can evolve into the much more powerful Vespiqueen. It’s an evolution method not used by many Pokemon across the entire Pokedex.

So get ready to add another powerful Bug-type Pokemon to your arsenal with our guide:

How to evolve Combee into Vespiqueen

To evolve Combee into Vespiqueen, give a female Combee 50 x Combee Candy. Male Combee cannot evolve and instead are stuck as Combee forever.

That’s right, much like real-life bees, it’s only the female ones that can become the queen, meaning you will have to hunt one down if you ever want to complete that Pokedex. This is made even tougher, as male Combee are more likely to appear in the wild than female Combee.

Thankfully, anyone hoping to add Vespiqueen to their Pokedex is in luck, as the recently announced Pokemon Go Bug Out event features increased wild spawns for Combee, as well as an increased chance of finding its Shiny form. Hopefully, your Shiny is a female Combee, good luck!

