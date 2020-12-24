Logo
Pokemon Go Unova event: date & time, raids, Shiny Snivy, Burn Drive Genesect

Published: 24/Dec/2020 10:37

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Unova celebration event
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is kicking off the new year in style with an event that celebrates all things Unova, including an increased chance of catching a Shiny Snivy.

2021 will see the wildly-popular Pokemon franchise celebrate its 25th anniversary with some extra-special events including a Pokemon Go Tour celebration of the region that started it all, Gen 1’s Kanto, in February.

In the build-up to the 25th-anniversary event, Niantic have announced that there will be a weekly celebration of other regions in the game to increase anticipation and give fans more content to enjoy.

First up is Unova, which made its debut in 2010’s Pokemon Black & White on the Nintendo DS.

Pokemon Go unova region
Niantic
Unova will be celebrated in Pokemon Go in January 2021.

Pokemon Go Unova event features

The Unova celebration event brings a number of exciting features with it. Like other events, there will be certain Pokemon that appear more frequently, including the Gen 5 starter trio Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott.

There will also be an increased chance to catch a Shiny Snivy in the game, which is good news for trainers looking to add a rare version of the beloved grass-type Pokemon to their collection.

You can see the full list of features below:

  • Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Lillipup, Herdier, Blitzle, Roggenrola, Drilbur, Scraggy, Tympole, Venipede, Trubbish, Gothita, Solosis, and Ferroseed will appear more frequently in the wild.
  • Lucky trainers might experience a Shiny Snivy encounter.
  • Roggenrola, Sewaddle, Petilil, Emolga, Karrablast, Joltik, Elgyem, and Shelmet will be hatching from 5km Eggs.
  • Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will reward players with Stardust and lead to encounters with Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, and Ferroseed.
  • Collection Challenges are a new feature that will appear in the Today View to make the Pokemon Go experience even more exciting.

Pokemon Go Unova event raid details

A number of Pokemon will be appearing in raids during the event, including Mega Charizard Y and Mega Blastoise. See the full list below:

  • One-star raids: Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Timburr, Dwebble, and Klink
  • Three-star raids: Herdier, Tranquill, Excadrill, and Amoonguss
  • Five-star raids: Genesect holding a Burn Drive
  • Mega raids: Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blastoise, and Mega Abomasnow

The appearance of Genesect holding a Burn Drive is an especially exciting prospect for trainers, as this version of the bug-and-steel-type Mythical creature has never appeared in Pokemon Go before.

It will make its Technoblast attack fire-type instead.

Pokemon Go Genesect
Niantic
Genesect holding a Burn Drive will come to Pokemon Go for the first time.

Pokemon Go Unova event start date and time

The Unova event kicks off in the Pokemon Go app on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10 AM local time and runs until Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 8 PM local time.

That means you’ve got six days to stock up on any Unova Pokemon you’re missing, do your best to catch a Shiny Snivy, and complete any challenges the game brings your way.

Niantic have also announced that the following week will celebrate the Sinnoh region from Tuesday, January 12, 2021, to Sunday, January 17, 2021. There will be more information on that soon.

Pokemon Go New Year’s Eve 2021 event: Date & time, Slowpoke, costumes

Published: 23/Dec/2020 10:39

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go 2021 NYE event
Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go is rounding out 2020 with a New Year’s Eve celebration event featuring some special outfits for Slowpoke, Eevee, and Pikachu.

After a tumultuous year, many people are looking forward to the end of 2020. Whatever your plans for December 31, Niantic are making sure there’s something to celebrate with a New Year’s Eve event for trainers to enjoy.

The star of the show during this special event is Slowpoke. Late to the party as always, the lazy Pokemon will appear wearing 2020 glasses — but if you evolve it into a Slowbro, it’ll catch up with the times and wear 2021 glasses instead!

Slowpoke Pokemon Go
Niantic
Slowpoke will be the focus of the New Year’s Eve event in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go NYE event features

A number of familiar Pokemon wearing party hats will be appearing during the event, including Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, Raticate, Wobbuffet, Wurmple, and Eevee.

There will also be New Year’s Eve-themed avatar items available in the game’s shop. You can see the full list of features below:

  • Certain species of Pokemon will be wearing festive costumes to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
  • Slowpoke wearing 2020 glasses will appear in a number of ways: in the wild, in raids, hatching from 2km Eggs, and after you complete Field Research tasks.
  • If you evolve Slowpoke wearing 2020 glasses, you’ll get a Slowbro wearing 2021 glasses.
  • Wynaut will hatch from 2km Eggs, and if you’re lucky, you might even find a Shiny Wynaut.
  • Raticate, Wobbuffet and Wurmple wearing party hats will appear in one-star raids. They’ll also be joined by Klink and Espurr.
  • Eevee wearing a party hat will be available as a Field Research reward encounter.
  • New avatar items, the 2021 glasses and the New Year’s Party Hat, will be available in the in-app shop from Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 1 PM PST.
  • Finally, boxes will contain different items than usual during the event.

If that wasn’t enough, the Pokemon Go New Year’s Eve event also includes some bonuses. Specifically, trainers will receive two lots of Hatch Candy and Hatch Stardust, and 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event.

Slowpoke Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Slowpoke will wear 2020 glasses, but its evolution Slowbro will wear 2021 glasses.

How to get Pikachu wearing a New Year’s hat

As well as Pokemon wearing standard party hats, there will be appearances from Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu wearing extra-special New Year’s hats during the event.

Here’s how to get your hands on them:

  • If you want a Pichu wearing a New Year’s hat, they’ll be hatching from 2km Eggs.
  • Pikachu wearing a New Year’s hat can be found in the wild and after completing Field Research tasks, or by evolving Pichu wearing a New Year’s hat.
  • Finally, if you want a Raichu wearing a New Year’s hat, the only way to get one will be to evolve a Pikachu wearing a New Year’s hat.

Pokemon Go NYE event start date and time

As the name suggests, the New Year’s Eve event starts on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10 PM local time and runs until Monday, January 4, 2020, at 10 PM local time.

This means you’ll have four days to complete the challenges and unlock the special costume variants of Slowpoke, Pikachu, Eevee, and the rest of the featured Pokemon during this event.

If you’re already looking ahead to 2021, you’ll want to check out our January Community Day guide which will see Machop become the star of the show for one day only.