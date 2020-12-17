 Pokemon Go players are fed up with "lazy" Pikachu hat variations - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go players are fed up with “lazy” Pikachu hat variations

Published: 17/Dec/2020 17:05

by Daniel Megarry
Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go fans have shared their frustration over the “lazy” Pikachu hat variations that keep getting added to the game as part of special events.

Niantic have made a habit of celebrating special occasions like Halloween or a new movie by bringing special variations of Pikachu to Pokemon Go. This year alone has seen Party Hat Pikachu, Safari Cap Pikachu, Explorer Pikachu, and more added to the game.

Some players recognize that they’re just cute extras to collect, but others find them pointless and would rather Niantic focus their time on changing bigger issues – such as the lacklustre rewards hatching out of 10km and 12km eggs.

Pokemon Go Pikachu hats
Niantic
Many Pokemon Go players are fed up with Pikachu hat variations.

Pokemon Go players don’t want any more hat Pikachus

A thread on the Pokemon Go subreddit titled “I can’t stress this enough, we do not need or want more Pikachus with hats on” currently has over 8,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments debating the topic.

The main point of frustration among players seems to be that the Pikachu variations are so similar to one another, with only minor cosmetic changes. Recent costumed Pokemon cannot be evolved either, rendering them useless for some trainers.

“I think we should all realize by now they will continue to release lazy as hell content and most of the die hards will keep spending tons of money,” wrote one fan. Another added, “If I could evolve them and stash them in Pokemon Home I wouldn’t mind as much.”

Pokemon Go Pikachu Ash hat
Niantic
Pikachu hat variants may be cute, but many players find them useless.

Reddit user Kaiju_zero had a very specific problem: They have two shiny Smoochums, but they can’t evolve either of them into shiny Jinkx. Why? Because they’re both the variations that have Bows on their head.

One player offered a solution for Niantic to implement, suggesting that the unlockable costumes should be interchangeable between different Pokemon – although they expressed doubt over whether that would ever happen.

“Imagine if catching a costumed Pokémon unlocked its costume and enabled you to put it on any Pokémon you want,” they wrote. “Then we’d still get cute new costumes for events, but without the pressure to keep random garbage ‘mons stuck wearing them.”

It’s not the only issue that’s bugging fans. With many new and exciting additions like Galarian Mr Mime and Shiny Mew requiring tickets, players are getting frustrated with Pokemon Go locking special edition Pokemon behind paid events.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Squad Battles exploit gives players easy wins

Published: 17/Dec/2020 16:58

by Alex Garton
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

A new exploit in FIFA 21 Squad Battles is allowing players to pick up easy wins and it works on all difficulties.

Since FIFA 21’s launch back in October, fans have found multiple bugs and glitches that affect the gameplay experience. From the unsavable shot exploit to the glitch that forces your goalkeeper off the pitch, this year’s FIFA certainly can’t be described as a polished title.

Well, FIFA players have discovered another exploit in the game’s Squad Battles mode that makes it easy to pick up wins on any difficulty.

It’s no secret that the majority of the FIFA players dislike Squad Battles and consider them a grind for rewards. So it’s no surprise FIFA players are delighted to hear there’s a way to finish them as fast as possible.

EA SPORTS
Opposition teams won’t be celebrating many goals with this exploit working.

Squad Battle exploit grants players easy wins

A thread posted to the FIFA subreddit by wahoos22 has revealed a new exploit for Squad Battles that allows players to complete them with ease.

This replaces the fake shot exploit that was used in Squad Battles at the game’s release but was later patched by EA in November.

The exploit is relatively simple and renders the AI completely useless for the entire game. The user said: “There is a working replacement for the Squad Battles sake shot. Works on All Difficulties including Ultimate.”

The exploit involves a player passing back to their goalkeeper and then tapping the ball into empty space. The keeper will then run after the loose ball and the AI on the opposing team will no longer press or attempt to gain possession.

As you can see, the defense becomes stuck and will no longer attempt to take back the ball. This allows players to score a goal and then wait out the entire match, picking up an easy win with no effort.

It’s difficult to know how long it’ll be before EA patch the exploit as the fake shot bug persisted for over a month. Either way, there’s no doubt FIFA fans are making the most of the easy Squad Battle wins while it lasts.