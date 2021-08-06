Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space timed & field research tasks and rewards

Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space has arrived in Pokemon Go, and there are some sweet rewards on offer for Trainers who complete a new set of timed and field research tasks.
There’s plenty to look forward to with Part 2 of the 2021 Ultra Unlock celebrations, which focuses on Space. There’s the return of Palkia in 5-Star Raids, as well as loads of region-exclusive Pokemon appearing like Kangaskhan and Heracross.
Trainers will also have a new set of Timed Research tasks to complete, as well as event-exclusive Field Research tasks that they can unlock by spinning PokeStops and gyms between August 6 at 10AM and August 17 at 8PM local time.
Advertisement
Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about completing the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space research tasks and the rewards on offer for doing so.
Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock 2021: Space Timed Research
These are the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and the rewards that you can earn during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2:
Step 1
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Munna encounter
- Make 5 Nice throws – Clefairy encounter
- Transfer 5 Pokemon – 7 Nanab Berries
Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 5 Ultra Balls, and 484 XP
Step 2
- Catch 10 Pokemon – 8 Razz Berries
- Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon – Lunatone encounter
- Use 5 Nanab Berries will catching Pokemon – Solrock encounter
Rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 5 Ultra Balls, and 484 XP
Step 3
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Gastly encounter
- Make 5 Great Throws – Duskull encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws in a row – Shuppet encounter
Rewards: 15 Poke Balls, 5 Ultra Balls, and 484 XP
Step 4
- Catch 15 Pokemon – 6 Pinap Berries
- Make 7 Great Curveball Throws – East Sea Shellos encounter
- Make 7 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – West Sea Shellos encounter
Rewards: 12 Razz Berries, 5 Ultra Balls, and 484 XP
Step 5
- Catch 6 Psychic-type Pokemon – Elgyem encounter
- Win a raid – Espurr encounter
- Make 2 Excellent throws – 1 Silver Pinap Berry
Rewards: 20 Poke Balls, 5 Ultra Balls, and 3000 Stardust
Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock 2021: Space Field Research
These are the event-exclusive Field Research tasks that you can get by spinning PokeStops during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2:
- Catch 15 Pokemon – Staryu encounter
- Make 5 Curveball Throws – Lunatone or Solrock encounter
- Make 7 Great Curveball Throws – East Sea Shellos or West Sea Shellos encounter
- Transfer 5 Pokemon – 2 Pinap Berries
- Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms – 10 Poke Balls
Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock 2021: Space special features
As well as the new timed research and field research tasks, there are a number of special event-exclusive features for Trainers to enjoy during Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space, including Sinnoh’s Legendary Palkia returning to 5-Star Raids.
Advertisement
The traditionally region-exclusive Heracross and Kangaskhan will be appearing in 3-Star Raids around the world, while the region-exclusive Heatmor and Durant can be caught in the wild, so add them to your Pokedex while you can.
The 7km Egg pool is also shifting for this event, with East Sea Shellos, West Sea Shellos, Basculin (Blue and Red Striped version), Heatmor, and Durant all potentially hatching from 7km Eggs during Ultra Unlock Part 2.
Once you’ve completed everything Part 2: Space has to offer, it’s time to look ahead to Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield, which will introduce Galar Pokemon including the Legendary Zacian and Zamazenta.
Advertisement