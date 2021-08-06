Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space timed & field research tasks and rewards

Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space has arrived in Pokemon Go, and there are some sweet rewards on offer for Trainers who complete a new set of timed and field research tasks.

There’s plenty to look forward to with Part 2 of the 2021 Ultra Unlock celebrations, which focuses on Space. There’s the return of Palkia in 5-Star Raids, as well as loads of region-exclusive Pokemon appearing like Kangaskhan and Heracross.

Trainers will also have a new set of Timed Research tasks to complete, as well as event-exclusive Field Research tasks that they can unlock by spinning PokeStops and gyms between August 6 at 10AM and August 17 at 8PM local time.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about completing the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space research tasks and the rewards on offer for doing so.

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock 2021: Space Timed Research

These are the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and the rewards that you can earn during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2:

Step 1

Catch 10 Pokemon – Munna encounter

Make 5 Nice throws – Clefairy encounter

Transfer 5 Pokemon – 7 Nanab Berries

Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 5 Ultra Balls, and 484 XP

Step 2

Catch 10 Pokemon – 8 Razz Berries

Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon – Lunatone encounter

Use 5 Nanab Berries will catching Pokemon – Solrock encounter

Rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 5 Ultra Balls, and 484 XP

Step 3

Catch 10 Pokemon – Gastly encounter

Make 5 Great Throws – Duskull encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws in a row – Shuppet encounter

Rewards: 15 Poke Balls, 5 Ultra Balls, and 484 XP

Step 4

Catch 15 Pokemon – 6 Pinap Berries

Make 7 Great Curveball Throws – East Sea Shellos encounter

Make 7 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – West Sea Shellos encounter

Rewards: 12 Razz Berries, 5 Ultra Balls, and 484 XP

Step 5

Catch 6 Psychic-type Pokemon – Elgyem encounter

Win a raid – Espurr encounter

Make 2 Excellent throws – 1 Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 20 Poke Balls, 5 Ultra Balls, and 3000 Stardust

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock 2021: Space Field Research

These are the event-exclusive Field Research tasks that you can get by spinning PokeStops during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2:

Catch 15 Pokemon – Staryu encounter

Make 5 Curveball Throws – Lunatone or Solrock encounter

Make 7 Great Curveball Throws – East Sea Shellos or West Sea Shellos encounter

Transfer 5 Pokemon – 2 Pinap Berries

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms – 10 Poke Balls

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock 2021: Space special features

As well as the new timed research and field research tasks, there are a number of special event-exclusive features for Trainers to enjoy during Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space, including Sinnoh’s Legendary Palkia returning to 5-Star Raids.

The traditionally region-exclusive Heracross and Kangaskhan will be appearing in 3-Star Raids around the world, while the region-exclusive Heatmor and Durant can be caught in the wild, so add them to your Pokedex while you can.

The 7km Egg pool is also shifting for this event, with East Sea Shellos, West Sea Shellos, Basculin (Blue and Red Striped version), Heatmor, and Durant all potentially hatching from 7km Eggs during Ultra Unlock Part 2.

Once you’ve completed everything Part 2: Space has to offer, it’s time to look ahead to Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield, which will introduce Galar Pokemon including the Legendary Zacian and Zamazenta.