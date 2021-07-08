Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Ultra Unlock challenge, bonuses & times explained

Niantic have announced another set of rewards trainers can collect during Pokemon Go Fest 2021, with Ultra Unlock challenges and bonuses coming soon.

The game developers dripped out more details for the annual event on July 8 via their online blog page, confirming another adventure in the Global Challenge Arena will be starting up.

Players will be able to join forces with other trainers during the promotional event, completing tasks and earning bonuses for the hours played.

So, without further ado, let’s run through how this is going to work in-game.

Pokemon Go Fest Ultra Unlock bonuses

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Date and time

Complete eight global challenges to access Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time, where Pokemon from different generations will appear.

where Pokemon from different generations will appear. Start date and time: Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. End date and time: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space date and time

Complete 16 global challenges to access Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space . Pokemon from various places will appear in Part 2.

. Pokemon from various places will appear in Part 2. Start date and time: Space will run from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Space will run from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. End date and time: Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Ultra Unlock Part 3: Date and time

Complete 24 global challenges to unlock Ultra Unlock Part 3, which remains nameless at the time of writing. It looks like trainers are in for a surprise.

which remains nameless at the time of writing. It looks like trainers are in for a surprise. Start date and time: Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. End date and time: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

How to track Ultra Unlock progress

To track the progress of this Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock event, Niantic has confirmed the Global Challenge Arena screen will be the place to look.

Previous events, such as the Fairy challenge and Team GO Rocket, have been tracked on social media. Though, that’s not the case here.

How to play Ultra Unlock at Pokemon Go Fest

Pokemon Go players will need to have a Pokemon Go Fest ticket to be able to take part in Ultra Unlock challenges.

Tickets are priced at $5 or £4.99, depending on your location. Read more about that here.