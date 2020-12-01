10 Pokemon that players refuse to catch in Pokemon Go

With four years since Pokemon Go released, gamers have had more than enough time to decide which Pokemon they love and which ones they hate – and there are some very strong opinions out there.

While players of Nintendo’s popular mobile game can probably all agree that stumbling across another Pidgey isn’t exactly the most thrilling encounter, there are some more unexpected choices that fans will do their best to avoid.

Despite the franchise’s Gotta Catch ‘Em All slogan, a recent thread on the Pokemon GO subreddit saw players share the Pokemon that they absolutely refuse to catch. The answers range from the “annoying bird” Murkrow to the “piece of garbage” Sunkern (ouch). User octropos sparked the debate and it’s fair to say some are unequivocal about their picks.

Check out 10 of the most disliked Pokemon in Pokemon Go below.

Bidoof

Bidoof is one of the cutest Pokemon of all time, but not everyone is a fan. “For me it’s Bidoof,” wrote Reddit user octropos. “I can’t stand the noise it makes and I hate how stupid it looks.”

Poor Bidoof.

Cherrim

Reddit user 47Dud3_ questioned the high frustration level of catching Cherrim when there isn’t much reward for doing so.

“They are annoying to catch because they even break out sometimes with a Golden Razz/Ultra Ball,” they complained. “Plus they can’t be shiny and have no meta relevance whatsoever. Gosh, I hate them so much.”

Zubat

Zubat has largely been considered a filler Pokemon since the very first game dropped on the Gameboy back in 1996, and its reputation hasn’t been much different in Pokemon Go.

“I leave rocket battles when Zubat is gonna be the reward if I can avoid it,” admitted Reddit user immarlondait. “I can’t seem to hit it consistently and I’m too lazy to bring up the nanab berry to keep it still.”

Sunkern

The tiny Grass-type Sunkern is another Pokemon that hasn’t proven popular with players, and when compared to some of the most impressive and imposing creatures in the game, it’s not hard to see why.

“I was unlucky enough (in my opinion) to get a four-star Sunkern and I despise the little piece of garbage,” wrote Reddit user hitchicker42, while octropos joked, “that will be pokemon that would end up being eaten.”

Murkrow

Murkrow was bitterly reduced to the title of “the annoying bird” by Reddit user extreme39speed.

“I don’t care that I’ll never get its shiny,” they wrote. “I’ll get the delinquent medal platinum some other way. Cause since I got it gold, I steer away from the annoying bird.”

Exeggcute

Exeggutor may be considered a powerful Pokemon in the game, but for some players, having to catch an Exeggcute and put the work in to evolve it almost isn’t worth the effort.

“Freaking Exeggcute. I hate how big it is and how little its catch circle is,” wrote Reddit user TheRobotYoshi. “I caught just enough to get a good Exeggutor and then I was done catching them forever.”

Gulpin

The bizarre-looking Gulpin hasn’t received much love from players, with one calling it “so awful” and questioning how it was approved for the game.

“A couple [of] months back that’s all that was spawning for me. Hated. Every. Single. One,” Reddit user HiFraaands wrote. “Even worse I got a Hundo Gulpin. Great.”

Yanma

Bug and Flying-type Yanma has been criticized for being hard to catch by Reddit user Crafty_Leo, who wrote: “Yanma can not just stand still. Every time I throw a ball it’s either zooming around the screen or attacking me.”

Nosepass

Nosepass has faced negativity from a number of players. Most of them didn’t give a reason, they just don’t like it. And that’s okay.

“My first red seal Pokemon was a Nosepass,” wrote Reddit user octropos. “Like, seriously? Out of all the Pokemon…”

Castform

The Normal-type Castform is certainly a unique looking Pokemon, but that hasn’t won any favors with players, who aren’t quite sure what the point of having them around is.

“I wish they would evolve or something,” wrote Reddit user octropos. “They’re just so… whatever?”

