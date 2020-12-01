Logo
10 Pokemon that players refuse to catch in Pokemon Go

Published: 1/Dec/2020 15:20

by Daniel Megarry
With four years since Pokemon Go released, gamers have had more than enough time to decide which Pokemon they love and which ones they hate – and there are some very strong opinions out there.

While players of Nintendo’s popular mobile game can probably all agree that stumbling across another Pidgey isn’t exactly the most thrilling encounter, there are some more unexpected choices that fans will do their best to avoid.

Despite the franchise’s Gotta Catch ‘Em All slogan, a recent thread on the Pokemon GO subreddit saw players share the Pokemon that they absolutely refuse to catch. The answers range from the “annoying bird” Murkrow to the “piece of garbage” Sunkern (ouch). User octropos sparked the debate and it’s fair to say some are unequivocal about their picks.

Check out 10 of the most disliked Pokemon in Pokemon Go below.

Bidoof

Bidoof Pokemon Go
The Pokemon Company
Bidoof may be cute but fans don’t rate it

Bidoof is one of the cutest Pokemon of all time, but not everyone is a fan. “For me it’s Bidoof,” wrote Reddit user octropos. “I can’t stand the noise it makes and I hate how stupid it looks.”

Poor Bidoof.

Cherrim

Cherrim in Pokemon GO
The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go players aren’t sure Cherrim is worth the effort

Reddit user 47Dud3_ questioned the high frustration level of catching Cherrim when there isn’t much reward for doing so.

“They are annoying to catch because they even break out sometimes with a Golden Razz/Ultra Ball,” they complained. “Plus they can’t be shiny and have no meta relevance whatsoever. Gosh, I hate them so much.”

Zubat

Zubat in Pokemon Go
The Pokemon Company
Zubat definitely isn’t anyone’s favorite Pokemon

Zubat has largely been considered a filler Pokemon since the very first game dropped on the Gameboy back in 1996, and its reputation hasn’t been much different in Pokemon Go.

“I leave rocket battles when Zubat is gonna be the reward if I can avoid it,” admitted Reddit user immarlondait. “I can’t seem to hit it consistently and I’m too lazy to bring up the nanab berry to keep it still.”

Sunkern

sunkern in pokemon go
The Pokemon Company
One Pokemon Go player called Sunkern a “piece of garbage”

The tiny Grass-type Sunkern is another Pokemon that hasn’t proven popular with players, and when compared to some of the most impressive and imposing creatures in the game, it’s not hard to see why.

“I was unlucky enough (in my opinion) to get a four-star Sunkern and I despise the little piece of garbage,” wrote Reddit user hitchicker42, while octropos joked, “that will be pokemon that would end up being eaten.”

Murkrow

Murkrow in Pokemon Go
The Pokemon Company
Murkrow is another Pokemon that doesn’t have many fans

Murkrow was bitterly reduced to the title of “the annoying bird” by Reddit user extreme39speed.

“I don’t care that I’ll never get its shiny,” they wrote. “I’ll get the delinquent medal platinum some other way. Cause since I got it gold, I steer away from the annoying bird.”

Exeggcute

Exeggcute Pokemon Go
The Pokemon Company
Exeggutor may be powerful, but Exeggcute doesn’t get much love

Exeggutor may be considered a powerful Pokemon in the game, but for some players, having to catch an Exeggcute and put the work in to evolve it almost isn’t worth the effort.

“Freaking Exeggcute. I hate how big it is and how little its catch circle is,” wrote Reddit user TheRobotYoshi. “I caught just enough to get a good Exeggutor and then I was done catching them forever.”

Gulpin

Gulpin in Pokemon Go
The Pokemon Company
Gulpin has been called “awful” by some players

The bizarre-looking Gulpin hasn’t received much love from players, with one calling it “so awful” and questioning how it was approved for the game.

“A couple [of] months back that’s all that was spawning for me. Hated. Every. Single. One,” Reddit user HiFraaands wrote. “Even worse I got a Hundo Gulpin. Great.”

Yanma

Yanma in Pokemon Go
The Pokemon Company
Yanma has been criticized for being too hard to catch

Bug and Flying-type Yanma has been criticized for being hard to catch by Reddit user Crafty_Leo, who wrote: “Yanma can not just stand still. Every time I throw a ball it’s either zooming around the screen or attacking me.”

Nosepass

Nosepass Pokemon Go
The Pokemon Company
Pokemon fans just don’t seem to like Nosepass

Nosepass has faced negativity from a number of players. Most of them didn’t give a reason, they just don’t like it. And that’s okay.

“My first red seal Pokemon was a Nosepass,” wrote Reddit user octropos. “Like, seriously? Out of all the Pokemon…”

Castform

Castform in Pokemon GO
The Pokemon Company
Castform has been cast aside by most Pokemon Go players

The Normal-type Castform is certainly a unique looking Pokemon, but that hasn’t won any favors with players, who aren’t quite sure what the point of having them around is.

“I wish they would evolve or something,” wrote Reddit user octropos. “They’re just so… whatever?”

You can follow the latest Pokemon Go leaks, updates, and new gen additions over on our Pokemon Go page.

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.