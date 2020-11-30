 Pokemon GO Battle League Season 6: rank changes, new Cup, rewards - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon GO Battle League Season 6: rank changes, new Cup, rewards

Published: 30/Nov/2020 23:55

by Brent Koepp
pokemon go catch cup
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon GO’s Battle League Season 6 is getting a major overhaul to its rank system. The new update coincides with the mobile game’s epic Season of Celebration which kicks off in December. 

Pokemon GO players have a lot to be excited for with its massive Beyond update going live on November 30. To launch the major expansion, Niantic is kicking things off with the Season of Celebration which will run from December to March.

However, it’s not only the core game that is getting major changes, as the Battle League is also receiving some interesting overhauls to its ranking system. Here is everything you need to know about Season 6, including rewards, events, and changes.

Pokemon Go Beyond update promotional art.
Pokemon Go
With the new Beyond update, Pokemon GO also launches Battle League Season 6.

Rank changes

The biggest change coming to the Battle League is an increase of ranks from 10 to 24. Players will progress levels 1-20 by “participating in battles” and scoring victories. Those looking to claw their way to the very top, however, have to get a special rating to secure 21-24, the requirements for which are listed below:

  • Ace: 2,000
  • Veteran: 2,500
  • Expert: 2,750
  • Legend: 3,000

New Cup

This season’s new competition is the Holiday Cup which will begin at the very end of December, and end at the start of 2021. Below we will list the schedule and the specific rules for the contest:

  • Holiday Cup: Starts on December 28, at 1:00PM PST and ends on January 4 at 1:00PM PST (GMT −8). The CP limit for the Cup will be 1,500, and only Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, and Ghost types will be allowed.

Rank reward updates

Screenshot of Pokemon GO Season 6 rewards featuring Black & White trainer N.
Pokemon Go
Season 6 rewards include items based on popular Black & White Trainer N.

There has also been some tweaks to how rank rewards are being given out. Rank 5, 10, 15, and 19 will require players to win “one set of battles” in order to move up to the next rank.

  • Rank 5: Mystery items
  • Rank 10: Stardust/Pikachu Libre avatar items
  • Rank 15: Rare Candies
  • Rank 19: Pokemon encounters

Guaranteed Gen VI starter encounters

Screenshot of Gen V starter Pokemon in GO's Season 6.
Pokemon Go
Trainers that reach top Season 6 ranks are guaranteed to run into these beloved Gen V starters.

Season 6 will give fans a chance to capture popular starter Pokemon Froakie, Chespin, Fennekin from sixth generation titles X & Y. Trainers that manage to reach their way to the top are guaranteed to encounter them at the following levels:

  • Rank 16: Chespin
  • Rank 17: Fennekin
  • Rank 18: Froakie

Legend rank rewards including Pikachu Libre

Screenshot of Pikachu Libre in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon Go
The adorable Libre Pikachu makes its return as a Season 6 Legend rank reward.

According to GO’s official site, rank 20 will feature a surprise Pokemon that will be revealed during the second half of Season 6. Those that manage to get to 24 will get their hands on the adorable Pikachu Libre, which is the only time it appears this season.

Determined Trainers will also be rewarded with avatar items and poses based on the popular Black & White rival. Players will also have encounters with ‘mon from his team based on seasonal conditions. Fans of the Gen V RPGs will not want to miss out on this.

  • Rank 20: Mystery Pokemon, encounter with the Legendary monster that is available to battle in five-star raids at that time
  • Rank 24: Pikachu Libre

With Pokemon GO’s latest Beyond expansion, the mobile app is undergoing some pretty substantial changes. While the Battle League’s updates are not as radical, it does appear Niantic is taking steps to make each season more exciting.

Stay locked in for Dexerto’s Pokemon coverage. We will keep you updated with the latest news and the best strategies for reaching Rank 24, as well as taking on the much anticipated Holiday Cup at the end of December.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.