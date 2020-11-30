Pokemon GO Battle League Season 6: rank changes, new Cup, rewards - Dexerto

Pokemon GO’s Battle League Season 6 is getting a major overhaul to its rank system. The new update coincides with the mobile game’s epic Season of Celebration which kicks off in December.

Pokemon GO players have a lot to be excited for with its massive Beyond update going live on November 30. To launch the major expansion, Niantic is kicking things off with the Season of Celebration which will run from December to March.

However, it’s not only the core game that is getting major changes, as the Battle League is also receiving some interesting overhauls to its ranking system. Here is everything you need to know about Season 6, including rewards, events, and changes.

Rank changes

The biggest change coming to the Battle League is an increase of ranks from 10 to 24. Players will progress levels 1-20 by “participating in battles” and scoring victories. Those looking to claw their way to the very top, however, have to get a special rating to secure 21-24, the requirements for which are listed below:

Ace: 2,000

2,000 Veteran: 2,500

2,500 Expert: 2,750

2,750 Legend: 3,000

New Cup

This season’s new competition is the Holiday Cup which will begin at the very end of December, and end at the start of 2021. Below we will list the schedule and the specific rules for the contest:

Holiday Cup: Starts on December 28, at 1:00PM PST and ends on January 4 at 1:00PM PST (GMT −8). The CP limit for the Cup will be 1,500, and only Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, and Ghost types will be allowed.

Rank reward updates

There has also been some tweaks to how rank rewards are being given out. Rank 5, 10, 15, and 19 will require players to win “one set of battles” in order to move up to the next rank.

Rank 5: Mystery items

Mystery items Rank 10: Stardust/Pikachu Libre avatar items

Stardust/Pikachu Libre avatar items Rank 15: Rare Candies

Rare Candies Rank 19: Pokemon encounters

Guaranteed Gen VI starter encounters

Season 6 will give fans a chance to capture popular starter Pokemon Froakie, Chespin, Fennekin from sixth generation titles X & Y. Trainers that manage to reach their way to the top are guaranteed to encounter them at the following levels:

Rank 16: Chespin

Chespin Rank 17: Fennekin

Fennekin Rank 18: Froakie

Legend rank rewards including Pikachu Libre

According to GO’s official site, rank 20 will feature a surprise Pokemon that will be revealed during the second half of Season 6. Those that manage to get to 24 will get their hands on the adorable Pikachu Libre, which is the only time it appears this season.

Determined Trainers will also be rewarded with avatar items and poses based on the popular Black & White rival. Players will also have encounters with ‘mon from his team based on seasonal conditions. Fans of the Gen V RPGs will not want to miss out on this.

Rank 20: Mystery Pokemon, encounter with the Legendary monster that is available to battle in five-star raids at that time

Mystery Pokemon, encounter with the Legendary monster that is available to battle in five-star raids at that time Rank 24: Pikachu Libre

With Pokemon GO’s latest Beyond expansion, the mobile app is undergoing some pretty substantial changes. While the Battle League’s updates are not as radical, it does appear Niantic is taking steps to make each season more exciting.

Stay locked in for Dexerto’s Pokemon coverage. We will keep you updated with the latest news and the best strategies for reaching Rank 24, as well as taking on the much anticipated Holiday Cup at the end of December.