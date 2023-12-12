Niantic tease returning Paldean Pokemon for next Pokemon Go Timeless Travels event

With Paldean Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild thanks to Pokemon Go’s latest season, one particularly cool creature seems set for a return, just in time for the Winter holidays.

It’s the time for giving, and it seems that Niantic has gotten the message, as alongside a slew of new events in Pokemon Go, such as the Adamant Time event and the Timeless Travels season, players can still expect an influx of new Pokemon to find.

The Pokemon Go X account recently posted a cryptic tease of things to come, and among a snowy tundra is the unmistakable figure of one of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s newest Ice-type creatures.

Cetitan is being teased for Pokemon Go

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go recently posted an image on X, showing the silhouette of a Cetitan walking across the snow. While it’s unclear when or how the Pokemon will be added to the game, its arrival seems imminent.

A lot of fans in the comments seem excited, with X user TripleOSmoooth saying, “My baby is coming.” While another named faerieswift added, “CETODDLEEEE!”

Meanwhile, not everyone is quite as eager, as Pokemon content creator Qshinys comments, “It’s either going to be with a ticket, or raid exclusive. No way they put this in the wild”

Plus, the ever-faithful user known as Cowboy Hat Caterpie Please adds, “Cowboy Hat Caterpie please.”