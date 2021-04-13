Pokemon Go Sustainability Week: Date & time, Binacle debut, Shiny Trubbish, more - Dexerto

Niantic has announced Sustainability Week in Pokemon Go. The special event celebrates Earth Day and will mark the debut of Gen VI ‘mon, Binacle. Here is everything you need to know.

In April of every year, people around the world celebrate the earth with various environmental initiatives. Niantic is bringing the eco-friendly festivities to Pokemon Go with Sustainability Week.

Players will not only be rewarded with in-game goodies for sustainable actions in the real world, they can also catch Alola’s Binacle for the very first time. Here is a breakdown of the unique celebration.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week date & time

In 2020, Niantic revealed their sustainability campaign. As a part of that, Go is holding its very own Sustainability Week to coincide with Earth Day and other environmental celebrations in April.

Advertisement

The week-long event officially kicks off on Tuesday April 20 at 1o:00 AM and will run until Sunday April 25 at 8:00 PM local time. Appropriately, barnacle-like ‘mon Binacle will make its debut in raids and exclusive Research.

Read More: Best Dragalge moveset in Pokemon Go



Other environmental-themed ‘mon will be spawning across the map with boosted rates. Trainers will also be able to work together to unlock some in-game bonuses.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week features

Binacle will be making its debut

Grimer, Drilbur, Trubbish, Ferroseed, and more will be appearing more often in the wild

Shiny Trubbish debut

5 km Egg hatches: Diglett, Tangela, Goldeen, Budew, Cherubi, Finneon, and Drilbur

Vileplume, Alolan Exeggutor, Trubbish, Binacle, and more will be appearing in raids

Encounters with Cottonee, Chespin, Binacle, and more through exclusive Research

Event-exclusive Timed Research

A free Sustainability Week T-shirt avatar item in the shop

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week unlockable Rewards / Bonuses

Tier 1 (2,500 activations) : Five-star raids will appear more often

: Five-star raids will appear more often Tier 2 (5,000 activations) : A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop. The rewards from Tier 1 will remain active.

: A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop. The rewards from Tier 1 will remain active. Tier 3 (10,000 activations): 2x Catch XP bonus. The rewards from Tiers 1 and 2 will remain active.

This article is currently being updated with more information.