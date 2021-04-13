Best Clawitzer moveset in Pokemon Go: Battle League & raids - Dexerto

With Clauncher and Clawitzer finally making their debut in Pokemon Go during Rivals’ Week, Trainers may be wondering how to use the Kalos Water-type’s evolution in Battle League. Here is the Gen VI ‘mon’s best moveset in both PVP and online raids.

Pokemon Go is celebrating the series’ most beloved rivalries with Rivals’ Week in April 2021. Headlining the special event is the debut of Kalos favorites, Clauncher and Clawitzer.

Trainers set on catching the Gen VI ‘mon will need to know which moves to teach it. Here is everything you need to know to make the shrimp destroy in Battle League and online raids.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Clawitzer best moveset

Go players can officially catch Clauncher and evolve it into Clawitzer during Rivals’ Week which goes live on Tuesday, April 13 at 10:00 AM. For where to easily find one, check out our guide here.

While the creature is a Water-type on paper, it interestingly has access to Rock, Dark, and Ice-type moves, making it an interesting contender in the Battle League. The character has a high attack stat at 221 CP, and maxes out at 3,124 CP.

Read More: How to beat Therian Forme Landorus in Pokemon Go



Only time will tell where the X and Y character ultimately falls into the PVP meta. For now, we will break down the best moves it currently has access to in both the Battle League and PVE raids.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Clawitzer best moveset in Battle League

Great League

Fast Attack: Water Gun / Smack Down Charge Attack: Crabhammer / Ice Beam

Clawitzer has access to Water Gun which does a decent amount of damage while also generating energy quickly. Smack Down is an interesting choice purely for the typing, although it’s substantially slower.

Interestingly, the creature has a variety of Charge moves that all cost little energy to pull off. We recommend going with Crabhammer due to its 50 energy cost, and the chance to buff your attack stat.

Ultra League

Fast Attack: Water Gun / Smack Down Charge Attack: Crabhammer / Ice Beam

As stated above, Clawitzer is an interesting character as its heavy hitting Charge attacks actually don’t cost a lot to pull off. Players can use Water Gun to generate energy quickly and bait opponents’ shields.

Advertisement

Or they can use Smack Down to counter Flying, Bug, and Fire-type ‘mon. While the Rock-type move is slow, the low cost to launch its Charge attacks make this strategy viable.

Master League

Fast Attack: Water Gun / Smack Down Charge Attack: Crabhammer / Dark Pulse

At the time of writing, it’s not entirely clear whether Clawitzer is usable in Battle League’s final tier. As of April 2021, Sinnoh Legendary Dialga dominates the meta.

Clawitzer’s Water Gun gives the ‘mon quick access to Dark Pulse, which can counter popular Psychic-mon such as Mewtwo and Lugia. Smack Down also gives it a stab against Flying-type as well.

Pokemon Go Clawitzer best moveset in raids

Fast Attack: Smack Down / Water Gun Charge Attack: Dark Pulse / Ice Beam

There haven’t been enough raids to determine the best way to use Clawitzer. However, its access to Smack Down makes it a strong contender against PVE bosses such as Moltres.

Advertisement

While it’s technically a Water-type, its high attack stats and access to varied types certainly means it is an interesting new addition to Pokemon Go’s meta.