Pokemon Go Rivals’ Week: date & start time, Skrelp & Clauncher debut, more - Dexerto

Niantic has announced Rivals’ Week in Pokemon Go. The special April event will celebrate the series’ most popular rivalries, and will also mark the debut of Gen VI duo Skrelp and Clauncher. Here is everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go’s Season of Legends continues in April with a special event dedicated to the series’ most beloved rivalries. From Therian Landorus Raids to a Global Challenge Arena, the epic celebration is packed with goodies.

Fans of Kalos ‘mon Skrelp and Clauncher will be delighted as the Poison/Dragon and Water-type will finally be available in the mobile title. Here is a complete breakdown of everything featured in Rivals’ Week.

Pokemon Go Rivals’ Week date & start time

While Pokemon Go is dedicating the first week of the month to prankster holiday Aprils Fools’ Day, things start to take a serious turn with the launch of Rivals’ Week. The epic celebration runs from April 13 at 10:00 AM to April 18 at 8:00 PM local time.

Niantic is pairing off the series’ most popular rivals such as Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee. Monsters that have traditionally been associated as competitive rivals will have boosted spawn rates across the map during the week-long festivities.

Most excitedly, Clauncher and Skrelp will finally get their debut. The duo was first introduced in 2013’s X and Y. Below we will list everything players can expect in the limited-time event.

Pokemon Go Rivals’ Week features

Skrelp and Clauncher debut: The duo will spawn in the wild as well as in Raids.

The duo will spawn in the wild as well as in Raids. Therian Forme Landorus debut: The forces of Nature ‘mon can be caught in 5-star Raids.

The forces of Nature ‘mon can be caught in 5-star Raids. Rivals’ Week Challenge with Global Challenge Arena

Boosted Spawn rates: Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, Seviper, and more.

Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, Seviper, and more. 5 km Eggs: Machop, Tyrogue, Elekid, Magby, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, and Seviper.

Machop, Tyrogue, Elekid, Magby, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, and Seviper. Event-exclusive Field Research: Rewards include encounters with Skrelp and Clauncher.

Rewards include encounters with Skrelp and Clauncher. Team Go Rocket: Will be appearing more frequently in balloons and PokeStops.

Pokemon Go Rivals’ Week Raids

3-star Raids: Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Zangoose, Seviper.

Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Zangoose, Seviper. 5-star Raids: Therian Forme Landorus.

At the time of writing, the full details of Rivals’ Week have yet to be announced. We will update this hub as soon as Niantic reveals more information about the limited-time celebration.

