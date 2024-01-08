Pokemon Go players demand major Gift overhaul

Pokemon Go players have had enough of the gift cap, with many now calling for Niantic to make key changes in a future update.

Gifts are a pivotal part of Pokemon Go, allowing friends the chance to show off where they’ve been, give out handy rewards, and they can even help complete a few Research Tasks if you’re lucky enough to come across one.

However, with Pokemon Go being such a large game filled with so many players, many fans are finding that there are not enough gifts to go around, especially with the changes to how many gifts you can give to friends in the game. Now, they’re demanding some key changes.

Pokemon Go players demand return to previous Gift cap

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one user demanded to see the game “bring back 40 gifts” so they could begin sharing these items with their friends.

“Honestly, it’s a headache to have to filter who does or does not get a gift cause I can only give and receive 20” explained the poster, going on to say, “When it was 40 gifts I didn’t have to worry about running out of gifts or not being able to send gifts to everyone on my list.”

The community instantly took to this proposal, with some commenting how they “miss it too” and how to rectify this issue, they “ended up buying the recent pass that lets you hold 100 something and open 40.”

However, many fans were pretty frustrated with the addition of a paywall for this feature, with one explaining that “they introduced it for a while. So people would like it. So they could charge for it.”

This highly desired feature does exist in Pokemon Go, but players have to purchase a pass to get hold of it. Nevertheless, it’s clear to see that the players want some major change in the future.